Pederson out as Eagles coach

PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia Eagles fired coach Doug Pederson, less than three years after he led them to the franchise's only Super Bowl title.

Pederson was 42-37-1 in five seasons. He led the Eagles to two division titles and three playoff appearances before going 4-11-1 in 2020.

Pederson met with owner Jeffrey Lurie last week and again Monday.

“We are all very disappointed with the way our season went and eager to turn things around, not just for next season but also for the future of the franchise,” Lurie said in a statement.

“Coach Pederson and I had the opportunity to sit down and discuss what that collective vision would look like moving forward. After taking some time to reflect on these conversations, I believe it is in both of our best interests to part ways.”

Pederson's loyalty to his coaching staff and frustration with the front office's interference was a major issue, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the conversations, said Pederson and general manager Howie Roseman weren't on the same page regarding many personnel moves.

Ultimately, Lurie chose Roseman over Pederson.

Coaching update

Atlanta interviewed Tennessee offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles for their head coaching job.

The Falcons said they held virtual interviews with both candidates Monday. Smith also interviewed for the Jets' head coaching vacancy Monday.

The Falcons have interviewed seven candidates, including interim coach Raheem Morris. Smith is the fourth current NFL offensive coordinator to interview with Atlanta, following Green Bay's Nathaniel Hackett, Carolina's Joe Brady and Kansas City's Eric Bieniemy. San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh also interviewed for the job. ...

The Jets also interviewed New Orleans defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn on Monday. New York, which fired Adam Gase after two seasons, spoke to Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley on Sunday. The Jets have also interviewed Bieniemy, former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis, Saleh and Brady. ...

Dallas agreed to terms Monday with former Atlanta coach Dan Quinn as defensive coordinator.

Belichick declines Trump honor

New England coach Bill Belichick will not be accepting the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The Patriots coach was supposed to be honored by President Donald Trump in the White House on Thursday and be given the highest civilian award in the United States.

Since being elected in 2016, Trump has honored athletes such as Bob Cousy, Gary Player, Tiger Woods and Mariano Rivera with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Belichick was scheduled to be next. However, controversy over last week's violence at the U.S. Capitol prompted the longtime coach to decline the honor.