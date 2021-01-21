Lions announce deal with new head coach Campbell

The Detroit Lions have landed the coach they coveted from the start of their search, agreeing to terms with Dan Campbell.

The Lions announced the agreement with the New Orleans Saints' tight ends coach Wednesday, one day after formally introducing Brad Holmes as their general manager. Campbell will sign a six-year contract, according to a person familiar with the situation.

“With more than 20 years of experience as both a coach and player in the National Football League, Dan knows the rigors of professional football and what it takes to be successful,” team owner Sheila Ford Hamp said in a news release. “He will help promote the culture we want to establish across our organization, while also bringing with him high energy, a respect for the game and an identity with which everyone can align themselves.”

Campbell, 44, who also had the title of assistant head coach with the Saints, has 11 years of experience in the NFL as a coach and 11 as a tight end, including time with the Lions. He was 5-7 as interim coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2015.

Mahomes back to practice

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remained in the concussion protocol Wednesday, but practiced in a limited capacity, raising hopes that the reigning Super Bowl MVP can play in Sunday's AFC title game against Buffalo.

“He looked good,” coach Andy Reid said. “He's in the protocol so there's only certain things he can do, but he took all the snaps and he feels good. So, I mean, we're just going to follow this protocol as close as we possibly can.”

Chad Henne is Mahomes' backup.

Browns mum on Mayfield contract

Baker Mayfield, 25, checked every box for the Browns this season: he matured as a quarterback, took them back to the playoffs, solidified himself as a leader.

The Browns can pick up Mayfield's fifth-year option this offseason and possibly sign him to a long-term extension.

“I don't think that this is really the appropriate forum to really talk about those decisions,” general manager Andrew Berry said during a Zoom call wrapping up the Browns' season, which ended Sunday with a 22-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. “That's something that's a little more personal to me, the player and the agent.

“What I can tell you is really I'd echo the comments I had last week with Baker. He did an excellent job this year, right? He led us to the first playoff appearance in eons. He got 12 wins, played winning football all year, developed a really strong relationship with (coach) Kevin (Stefanski) and the offensive staff and really grew before our eyes on a week-to-week basis both on and off the field.”