Mahomes receives OK to play vs. Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was cleared Friday from the league's concussion protocol after his third consecutive day of practice and will be under center when Kansas City plays the Buffalo Bills in the AFC title game.

Mahomes was hurt in the third quarter of the Chiefs' divisional-round win over Cleveland. He returned to take the majority of snaps in a light workout Wednesday, then did the same during the longest practice of the week Thursday, before team doctors and an independent neurologist gave him the green light after Friday's workout.

“The week has been a bunch of testing, a bunch of different things, to make sure I'm good to go and there's no lingering effects and things like that,” Mahomes said. “Everything has been good. I went through everything; three or four different doctors have said everything is looking good.”

The reigning Super Bowl MVP was hurt when he was tackled around the head by Browns linebacker Mack Wilson while running a quarterback option. It never appeared that Mahomes hit his head on the turf – and if he did, it was not the kind of impact that usually leads to a concussion – raising the possibility that he had actually compressed a nerve.

Either way, Mahomes immediately showed the symptoms of a concussion. He remained on the turf for a couple of minutes, then nearly collapsed when he got to his feet. He was still wobbly as trainers helped him to the sideline and into the blue injury tent, though he looked more steady when he ran into the locker room later.

Chad Henne finished off the 22-17 victory.

“We had an option play called we ran a little earlier,” Mahomes said Friday, “and I ran out to the right. I got hit. I tried to get up, felt my legs go out and knew that wasn't a good thing.”

Still, Mahomes had enough wits about him to tell the trainers to let him remain on the turf so that Henne would have a chance to warm up – “because I knew we were going to go for it on fourth down,” Mahomes said.

“You want to be out there, but you have to go through the protocol and do everything the right way. You have to look at everything long term as much as short term,” Mahomes said. “We have the belief there will be no lingering effects and I'll be able to go out there and be myself and be who I am every single week.”

Mahomes was second in the NFL with 4,740 yards passing this season, despite skipping the season finale with the Chiefs already assured of the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. The layoff between Week 16 and last Sunday wasn't a problem, as Mahomes threw for 255 yards with TDs running and passing before he was hurt.

Mahomes also does not appear to be bothered by a toe injury he picked up against Cleveland. He acknowledged it was sore Monday, but it has gotten better throughout the week.