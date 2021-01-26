Colts promote QB coach Brady

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts made it official Monday: quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady has been promoted to offensive coordinator.

He will become the NFL's third Black offensive coordinator, replacing Nick Sirianni who took the Philadelphia Eagles head coaching job last week. The other two Black offensive coordinators are Kansas City's Eric Bieniemy and Tampa Bay's Byron Leftwich. Those two teams will meet in the Super Bowl on Feb. 7.

Brady had been the Colts quarterbacks coach each of the past two seasons after serving as Indianapolis' assistant quarterbacks coach in 2018. He spent the previous 16 seasons in the Canadian Football League – the first seven as a player, the last nine as a coach and six of those as the offensive coordinator with the Montreal Alouettes or Toronto Argonauts. Brady was part of Grey Cup championship teams in 2009, 2010 and 2017.

It's been a busy couple of weeks since the Colts were eliminated in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Longtime left tackle Anthony Castonzo and starting quarterback Philip Rivers announced they were retiring. Then came the Sirianni announcement.

And things could get even busier for Colts coach Frank Reich this week.

NFL Network reported Sirianni plans to hire Colts defensive backs coach Jonathan Gannon as his new defensive coordinator and Indianapolis' passing game specialist, Kevin Patullo, to serve in a similar capacity with the Eagles.

Torn Achilles for Chiefs tackle

The Chiefs' quest for a repeat Super Bowl championship will continue without a key member of their offensive line.

“He's got a torn Achilles tendon,” Kansas City coach Andy Reid said Monday. “They're observing now exactly how bad, what needs to be done here and how soon.”

Fisher, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, suffered what is typically a season-ending injury early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 38-24 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game.

Extra points

Pittsburgh promoted quarterbacks coach Matt Canada to offensive coordinator to replace Randy Fichtner. The Steelers opted not to renew Fichtner's contract following a first-round playoff loss to Cleveland. The club also hired longtime NFL assistant Alfredo Roberts as its new tight ends coach. ... Martavis Bryant, the former Steelers and Raiders wide receiver suspended multiple times by the NFL for substance abuse violations, signed with the CFL's Toronto Argonauts.