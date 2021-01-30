Rooney Rule fails to result in more Black head coaches

The NFL expanded the Rooney Rule to give more minority candidates opportunities to become a head coach and reward teams who develop them.

More interviews didn't equal more hirings this offseason.

According to an analysis of candidates known to have interviewed for seven head coach openings this month, 11 were minorities and 16 were white. Only two of the seven jobs went to minorities.

Most agree there's a long way to go.

“There's still work to be done in this area, no question about it,” Pittsburgh Steelers team president Art Rooney II said Thursday.

Houston hired David Culley this week, making the 65-year-old longtime assistant the league's third Black head coach hired. The New York Jets previously hired Robert Saleh, the son of Lebanese immigrants and the first NFL head coach who is known to be Muslim.

Culley and Saleh join Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin, Miami's Brian Flores and Washington's Ron Rivera as the league's only minority head coaches. In a sport where about 70% of the players are minorities, the lack of diversity among the head coaching ranks sticks out.

Rooney said the league will take another look at the rule named after his father, Dan Rooney, who was chairman of the NFL's diversity committee.

“We didn't make as much progress on the head coaching side as we would have liked,” Rooney said. “But I would say we did make some progress on the general manager side, which is encouraging. And then we'll have to look on the coordinator side to see how much progress we make on that front.”

Two of the seven vacancies for general manager were filled by minorities when Atlanta hired Terry Fontenot and Detroit tabbed Brad Holmes. They join Cleveland's Andrew Berry and Miami's Chris Grier as the only Black GMs in the league.

Perhaps an increase in minority executives will lead to more minority head coaches.

In November, the NFL implemented a resolution that rewards organizations with draft picks for developing minority coaches and front office executives who become head coaches, general managers or team presidents for other clubs.

That was part of a seven-point plan designed to enhance opportunities.

Last May, the NFL amended the Rooney Rule to stipulate teams must interview at least two minority candidates not associated with their own team for a head coaching vacancy. Also, one minority candidate has to be interviewed for coordinator positions as well as high-ranking positions in the front office, including the general manager role.