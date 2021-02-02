Coaches breaking barriers for women

Maral Javadifar thought Katie Sowers making history a year ago as the first woman to coach in a Super Bowl meant that topic had been handled once and for all.

Nope.

Thanks to Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians, there are twice as many women to help with the ensuing media attention. Javadifar, assistant strength and conditioning coach, and assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust follow in Sowers' footsteps with the Bucs the only NFL team with two female coaches this season.

“I do look forward to the day that it's no longer newsworthy to be a woman working in the pros or making the Super Bowl for that matter,” Javadifar said Monday. “And, you know, I hope we get to a point where all people are afforded equal opportunities to work in professional sports because there are a lot of great qualified coaches out there.”

Locust said she and Javadifar have only one goal, and that's helping Tampa Bay beat Kansas City in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

“It wouldn't matter if we were second in or 273rd,” Locust said. “And I mean, like we acknowledge the fact there hasn't been many before us, but it's not anything that we kind of keep in the forefront of what we do on a daily basis.”

Locust and Javadifar won't be the only women to have an impact on this Super Bowl.

Down judge Sarah Thomas will be the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl. The Chiefs have a pair of female assistant athletic trainers in Julie Frymyer and Tiffany Morton. The Bucs also have Carly Helfand as a scouting assistant and Jackie Davidson in the front office as director of football research.

Arians, who had the first female coaching intern in 2015 with Jen Welter in Arizona, said hiring Locust and Javadifar was a choice to open a door for great teachers. Arians said they “worked their tails off” and are more than qualified.

“Inclusivity and diversity are great ways to teach,” Arians said. “I mean, the more input from different types of voices, the better output you get.”

Bucs defensive line coach Kacy Rogers said Coach Lo has the thick skin needed for the joking among men playing in the trenches. Bucs defensive end Shaq Barrett loves how Locust is always giving him tips.

“It's a blessing to have her on our team and have her coaching in the Super Bowl,” Barrett said.

Locust cautions against thinking she and Jennifer King, the first Black female assistant in the NFL hired last week as Washington's running backs coach, simply sprung overnight.

“There's hundreds of women that are at various levels of football, whether in high school or college semi-pro,” Locust said. “And they've been out there kind of doing it on their own, and they've been earning those positions on their own without any help from anyone else.”