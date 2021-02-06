Buccaneers, Chiefs thrive on offense

Andy Reid came up in the West Coast offense where the quarterback performs almost like an NBA point guard, using short passes that talented playmakers can turn into long gains.

Bruce Arians' philosophy has relied on the mantra “no risk it, no biscuit” as he wants to quarterbacks to take chances downfield even if it sometimes leads to mistakes.

The approaches may be diametrically different, but both have been successful. Reid and Arians have consistently run prolific offenses that have helped the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers reach the Super Bowl.

But Reid and Arians reached title game because both coaches have also shown the ability to adapt. Reid has gradually used more shotgun and spread formations over the years, helping Patrick Mahomes develop into the game's top QB.

Arians has altered his offense a bit this season in Tampa Bay to cater to Tom Brady's strengths, incorporating more motion and a shorter passes to go along with the deep strikes.

“If you're not looking for new things every year, you're falling behind,” said Arians, 68. “You can look at what some other people do. But if it really doesn't match your personnel, it's not a fit for you.”

There are plenty of differences in the two offensive philosophies, but they can be boiled down to two key statistics from SportRadar that sum up how the passing games thrive.

The Bucs led the NFL this season with 42 completions that traveled at least 20 yards downfield, while the Chiefs ranked 14th with 26 deep completions this season.

“You can't hit a home run unless you're going to swing for one,” Arians said. “You can't do anything special in life sitting on a fence.”

Kansas City led the league by gaining 2,447 yards after the catch as Mahomes took advantage of playmaking ability of Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Tampa Bay ranked 17th with 1,874 yards after the catch.

Reid's offense creates space – the receivers have the second best average separation for receivers, according to NFL NextGen stats, at 3.8 yards per throw.

“Coach Reid does a great job of giving you multiple looks out of certain formations, certain motions, certain movements,” Kelce said. “What that does is it helps kind of keep the defense in a reactionary position if you perform them the correct way.”

When Brady arrived in Tampa Bay this season after two decades in New England, there were questions about whether the 43-year-old quarterback had the arm strength to thrive in Arians' offense.

After a midseason lull when he missed on 23 straight deep balls, Brady has completed 25 of 52 deep passes over the past eight games, nearly doubling his completion percentage on deep throws from the first 11 weeks.

The offense Mahomes has turned into the NFL's most prolific has evolved greatly from the one Reid, who turns 63 in March, learned as an assistant under Mike Holmgren in Green Bay in the 1990s and then took to Philadelphia before arriving in Kansas City in 2013.

Reid started adding more spread elements with former quarterback Alex Smith and has supercharged that with Mahomes, who came from an Air Raid system in college.