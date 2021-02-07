Rodgers voted MVP, Donald named top defensive player

No surprise about The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player: Aaron Rodgers won it for the third time Saturday.

Rodgers had perhaps the best season of his 16-year career, leading Green Bay to a 13-3 regular season, the NFC's best mark. Just a few months after questions arose about his comfort level with the Packers – and their choosing a quarterback in the first round of April's draft – Rodgers, who turned 37 in December, tore up the NFL.

Rodgers topped the league with 48 touchdown passes, completion rate (70.7 percent) and a 121.5 rating. He was picked off just five times.

“It is really special to have won it in my fourth year as a starter and now to win it in my 13th year as a starter in a new offense is pretty amazing and something I am very proud of,” Rodgers said. “To have sustained success and be able to play your best football at 37 in my 16th season is something I take a lot of pride in.”

Also no surprise is that only quarterbacks received votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league. Rodgers received 44 votes, followed by Buffalo's Josh Allen with four, and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, the 2018 MVP, with two.

For turning around a moribund Cleveland franchise, overcoming injuries and COVID-19 concerns, Kevin Stefanski was Coach of the Year.

One of the well-earned spoils for Derrick Henry's 2,000-yard rushing season was the Offensive Player of the Year honor. The Tennessee Titans running back with speed, power and the best stiff-arm in the business, ran for 2,027 yards, the eighth player to surpass the magic 2,000 mark.

Aaron Donald has become such a dominant defensive tackle that he's joined elite company in winning his third Defensive Player of the Year award. The Los Angeles Rams' unanimous All-Pro added the 2020 top defensive player honor to his wins in 2017 and 2018. Only Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor (1981, '82, 86) and Houston edge rusher J.J. Watt (2012, '14, '15) have earned the award three times.

“You just named two great defensive players,” he said, “so any time your name is mentioned with greats, you will be honored – especially there's only a few that have accomplished that. To be the third to do it that is truly a blessing. It shows the body of work that I have; anytime your hard work is rewarded you are going to be happy about that. It is just a blessing.”

Chase Young, the edge rusher for Washington, ran away in voting for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Justin Herbert, the Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback, took Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Just getting on the practice field was a victory for Alex Smith, who won the Comeback Player of the Year award.

Leading Washington to the playoffs? The stuff dreams are made of, perhaps.

The 36-year-old quarterback completed a remarkable comeback from a broken right leg that required 17 surgeries to repair. Smith stepped in to start eight games.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll won Assistant Coach of the Year.