Superstar quarterbacks key to victory

Another Super Bowl Sunday is here and, hey, look, Tom Brady is here – again. This time in his home stadium. This will be his 10th Super Bowl appearance, and first with Tampa Bay. He'll be facing Kansas City counterpart Patrick Mahomes, who's already in his second Super Bowl. Both have been MVPs of the Big Game and Mahomes is trying to match Brady by winning back-to-back championships.

Talk about super storylines.

Brady, 43, went south to prop up one of the NFL's losingest franchises. He went looking for a new challenge, a new atmosphere and new teammates and has delivered them within reach of a championship. It would be his seventh, extending his record for a starting quarterback, and the franchise's second.

Mahomes, 25, has similarly lifted the Chiefs to unprecedented heights and his immense talent has folks talking about him as Brady's heir apparent as the best QB in league history.

The Old GOAT vs. Baby GOAT. The GOAT of Super Bowls past vs. the GOAT of Super Bowls present and future.

Mahomes is in charge of the league's most devastating offense, throwing to receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce with a solid running game led by rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire and receiver depth other teams would envy. He will be challenged by a weakened offensive line that has been shuffled because of injuries to both starting tackles, and that could have Mahomes running for cover and a safe place to throw.

Tampa Bay's defense has been its strength throughout its three-game postseason road trip. Ends Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul will be screaming off the edges looking to hurry Mahomes into bad decisions. But a case could be made that a scrambling Mahomes is more dangerous than a stationary Mahomes, as he extends plays and coverage breaks down.

The Bucs' pass rush is aided and abetted by interior linemen Vita Vea and Ndamukong Suh, and speedy linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White. The secondary is a bit banged up and that's a real problem.

Brady is a classic pocket passer who diagnoses the defense pre-snap and adjusts accordingly. He prefers the short-passing game (to running backs and tight ends) and long drives, but has shown he can still throw long passes to Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller and Antonio Brown. He has shown a penchant for bad decision making and poor throws, witness his three interceptions in the NFC title game, but he also the master of the big moment and the owner of six Super Bowl rings.

Of course, he's facing old nemesis Steve Spagnuolo. The Chiefs defensive coordinator is the mastermind behind the Giants' suffocating, harassing defense in a 17-14 win in Super Bowl XLII, which stopped the Patriots from completing a perfect season. The Giants sacked Brady five times and held him to 266 yards passing, his second fewest of the season, and the Patriots to a season-low point total.

This time, Brady will have Chris Jones and Frank Clark in his face and Tyrann Matheiu to deal with in the secondary.

This shapes up as a classic, and after what we've all gone through we could all use a thrilling Super Bowl. Brady specializes in memorable Super Bowls and Mahomes is just a dazzling force of nature. Tampa Bay is peaking at the right time, but Mahomes is at the peak of his powers.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid has transformed his reputation from that of a good coach to a big-game coach who is the league's top innovator. Bucs mentor Bruce Arians developed his head coaching chops with the Colts and his go-for-broke style is a perfect counterpoint to Reid.

It's tough to pick against Brady, his intangibles and the surging Tampa Bay defense, not to mention the fact it's a home game for the Bucs. But, the Chiefs are going for history behind a history shifting quarterback and face it, in this age, offense wins championships. The Chiefs have the most prolific offense in the league and that's who I'm going with.

