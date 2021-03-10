Bears franchise WR Robinson

CHICAGO – The Chicago Bears placed the franchise tag on star receiver Allen Robinson on Tuesday, setting up a potential messy situation with their most consistent playmaker on offense.

The sides have until July 15 to reach a multiyear deal. Otherwise, he would play next season for approximately $16.4 million assuming he signs.

Robinson agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract when he joined Chicago in 2018 after playing his first four seasons in Jacksonville. He is coming off one of his best seasons.

Robinson caught a career-high 102 passes. And his 1,250 yards were second only to the 1,400 he had with the Jaguars in his 2015 Pro Bowl season.

Robinson has 3,151 yards and 17 touchdowns since joining the Bears. He has 5,999 yards and 39 touchdowns in his career even though he has never played with an elite quarterback.

Tag, you're it

Other players tagged include wideout Chris Godwin, who helped the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl, tackles Taylor Moton of Carolina and Cam Robinson of Jacksonville, defensive tackle Leonard Williams of the New York Giants, and safety Marcus Williams of New Orleans.

Previously announced as tagged players were safeties Marcus Maye of the New York Jets and Justin Simmons of the Denver Broncos, and All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff by Washington.

The 2021 salary cap has not been set yet, but it will decrease from $198.2 million to between $180 and $185 million due to lost revenues for the league during the coronavirus-impacted 2020 season. It is the first decrease in the cap.

Lions moves

Detroit signed wide receiver Tyrell Williams. Detroit's top receivers from last season, including Kenny Golladay, are free agents. The Lions did not use the franchise tag to keep Golladay.

Extra points

Las Vegas has agreed to trade tackle Trent Brown to New England and Brown will rework his contract to an $11 million, one-year deal. The trade that also includes a swap of 2022 draft picks, with the Raiders getting a fifth-rounder from New England and sending a seventh-round pick back to the Patriots. ... Tennessee released cornerback Malcolm Butler three years into the five-year deal he signed in March 2018 and is expected to save the Titans more than $10 million against the salary cap. ... Pittsburgh signed linebacker Marcus Allen to a one-year deal. ... Cleveland released veteran defensive end Adrian Clayborn after one season on Tuesday, clearing out $3 million salary cap space. ... Atlanta saved almost $4 million from the 2021 salary cap by cutting veteran offensive guard James Carpenter. ... Tampa Bay agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $25 million with linebacker Lavonte David. Linebacker Shaquil Barrett, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, tight end Rob Gronkowski, receiver Antonio Brown and running back Leonard Fournette are left as key players not under contract for next season.