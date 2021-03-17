QB-needy Bears add Dalton

CHICAGO – The Chicago Bears agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with former Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton, agent Jeffrey Nalley said Tuesday.

The three-time Pro Bowler could earn an additional $3 million in bonuses.

Dalton signed with Dallas last May to back up Dak Prescott after getting released by Cincinnati. He wound up starting nine games. Dalton set several Bengals passing records over nine seasons and made the Pro Bowl in 2011, 2014 and 2016. But he never led Cincinnati past the first round of the playoffs.

Signing Dalton gives the Bears two veteran quarterbacks with Nick Foles also on the roster.

And it almost certainly shuts the door on 2017 No. 2 overall draft pick Mitchell Trubisky re-signing.

Also on Tuesday, the team announced a three-year extension through 2023 with defensive end Mario Edwards Jr., who had a career-high four sacks and seven quarterback hits after signing with the Bears last season.