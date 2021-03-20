Wentz welcoming fresh start with Colts

Carson Wentz says he appreciated the opportunity to play in Philadelphia.

He's also ready for a change of scenery.

A little more than one month after hearing he would be traded to Indianapolis, Wentz spoke publicly this week about how it all went down – being benched, being critiqued and being dealt.

“After the season, obviously, there were a lot of conversations with my agent that went back and forth,” Wentz said. “It wasn't the ending I envisioned. Obviously, this is where we're at and we're excited for a fresh start.”

For Wentz, it has been a quick and harrowing descent from being the No. 2 overall pick in 2016 and the third-place finisher in the 2017 MVP voting. When the Eagles gave him a four-year, $128 million contract in June 2019, it appeared Wentz would be the undisputed franchise quarterback for years. But when Philadelphia took quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of last April's draft, the questions started.

Wentz said he trusted the front office and ownership because they had shown trust in him over the years. Then as the Eagles – and Wentz – struggled through a challenging season, Wentz was benched in favor of Hurts in early December.

“It wasn't fun,” he said. “It was difficult, but I did everything I could to support Jalen. I went out there every day on the scout team, it was weird, but I did everything I could to give them good looks.”

Reports soon surfaced that questioned Wentz's competitiveness, whether the 28-year-old who the Eagles traded up twice to draft was fixable – even his ability to get along with teammates.

Wentz had torn two knee ligaments diving headfirst into the end zone for a touchdown that was nullified in Week 14 of the 2017 season. He stayed in the game and threw a go-ahead TD pass before walking off the field and later having season-ending knee surgery. He watched from the sideline when Nick Foles led Philadelphia to a Super Bowl win over New England.

The opinions blindsided Wentz, who wouldn't say whether he wanted to be traded.

“Anytime you hear those things, you want to play detective and figure out who said it. But it really doesn't matter,” he said. “If it's out there, then you have to ask yourself how can I learn from it. It's unfortunate people have those opinions and if any of my teammates didn't think I was the best teammate, I apologize. I wish I could have been better.”

The Colts sent two draft picks – a third-rounder this year and a conditional second-rounder next year – to the Eagles.

“I can't emphasize how strongly I feel Carson is the man for the job for the Colts at this time,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said. “I really think he can be that guy that's going to be the centerpiece for the next decade who can give the Colts a chance at greatness.”