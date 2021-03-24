New Jets WR a believer in Darnold

New Jets wide receiver Corey Davis says he believes in Sam Darnold.

Davis, who signed a three-year, $37.5 million free-agent deal, was asked about the Jets' quarterback situation Tuesday.

“Yeah, I mean, the situation is what it is,” the former Titans receiver said. “Obviously, I'm coming in with my understanding that Sam is the guy, and no, that doesn't scare me away at all. I've seen Sam do great things, and I have all the belief in him. Whatever direction they decide to go, it's on me to make sure that I'm ready. Come in, be ready to catch from whoever.”

When asked in a followup question on if he signed knowing Darnold would be the starting quarterback in September, he responded: “Yes, that's my understanding.”

Jets general manager Joe Douglas admitted when speaking to the media on March 3 that he was listening to those trade offers on Darnold.

Steelers release veteran Nelson

The Pittsburgh Steelers released veteran cornerback Steven Nelson on Tuesday, opting to cut him rather than trade him, an announcement that came shortly after Nelson tweeted the team was “holding him hostage.”

The team gave the 28-year-old Nelson permission to explore trade destinations last Friday after the AFC North champions re-signed cornerback Cam Sutton to a two-year deal. Four days later, the Steelers abruptly parted with one of the NFL's better defenders in the middle of his prime.

Nelson signed a three-year, $25.5 million contract with the Steelers in 2019, one of the richest free-agent deals given out by the typically frugal (at least when it comes to splurging on the open market) Steelers. He and Joe Haden became one of the league's top cornerback tandems.

The Steelers have other options at the position, however and Nelson, who had three interceptions and 109 combined tackles in Pittsburgh, saw the writing on the wall. His frustration bubbled over on Tuesday when he took to social media to vent.

“Making a public announcement is a little out of my character, but you guys made your decision please don't hold me hostage #dontholdmeback,” Nelson posted on his verified Twitter account.

Mariota returning to Las Vegas

Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota has agreed to restructure his contract and return to the Raiders, a team source confirmed Tuesday.

Mariota, who was in jeopardy of being released by the Raiders had he not redone his deal, is signing a one-year, $3.5 million contract, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. If Mariota is pressed into service in relief of starter Derek Carr for an extended period, he'll have an opportunity to earn up to $8 million next season.

The deal Mariota signed last season was based on the possibility he could push Carr and at some point in the season compete to be the starter. Or at the very least emerge as someone whose mobility could be used in creative ways in some offensive packages.

Bengals sign cornerback Apple

The Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday signed free agent cornerback Eli Apple to a one-year contract.

Apple, a former Ohio State star, was a first-round pick by the New York Giants in 2016 and went to the New Orleans Saints via trade in 2018.

He played for the Carolina Panthers on a one-year contract last season but injuries limited him to two games. He has played in 57 career NFL games, with 219 tackles and three interceptions.

Eagles ink Flacco

The Philadelphia Eagles inked a deal with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.

The Eagles only had Jalen Hurts under contract before the move.

Flacco, the 2012 Super Bowl MVP, started four games for the Jets last season and eight games for the Broncos in 2019. He spent his first 11 seasons with Baltimore, leading the Ravens to six playoff appearances and one Super Bowl title.