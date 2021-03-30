17th game likely to get OK

What's ahead for the NFL in 2021? Not even the teams know.

They'll begin finding out this week when the 32 team owners hold virtual meetings today and Wednesday.

Two items top the agenda: increasing the regular season to 17 games and decreasing preseason games to three per team. Both are nearly certain to be approved after a pandemic-stressed season that severely cut into the league's revenue stream.

With the preseason reduced, plans basically call for a bye week after the final August games and before the season begins in the second week of September. Also coming is a reduction in such offseason events as minicamps, organized team activities and preseason work.

“There will be automatic changes to the offseason and in-season workout schedules as a result,” said George Atallah, the NFL Players Association spokesman.

League and union research has revealed that the games with the most injuries are in the preseason. Dropping one exhibition, the NFL believes, removes the most vulnerable game for players and replaces it with a week of regular-season practices and a game.

The 17th game will be interconference, with specific divisions matching up first-place finishers in 2020 on down to fourth-place clubs. In 2022, the league hopes to add international games to that format.

Another major offshoot of playing 17 games will be moving the Super Bowl back one week, in this case from Feb. 6 in Los Angeles to Feb. 13. That would place the title game in the middle of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Coincidentally – or maybe not to the network – NBC has both.

Colts sign linemen

Indianapolis continued reinforcing its offensive line by re-signing backup center Joey Hunt and adding tackle Julien Davenport.

Hunt made 11 starts in four seasons with Seattle before joining the Colts last season. He played in one regular-season game in 2020. Houston used a fourth-round draft pick, No. 130 overall, to select the 6-foot-7, 325-pound Davenport in 2017. He has started 28 of 51 career games, playing his first two seasons with the Texans and the last two in Miami. He appeared in all 16 games last season.

Extra points

Kansas City and defensive tackle Jarran Reed agreed to a $5 million, one-year contract that could be worth up to $7 million. Reed had 101/2 sacks in 2018 and and 61/2 sacks last season. He also was suspended the first six games of the 2019 season in connection with an alleged domestic disturbance. ... Minnesota added more seasoning to its secondary, agreeing to contract terms with cornerback Mackensie Alexander and safety Xavier Woods.