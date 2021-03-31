NFL owners OK 17-game season

The NFL is increasing the regular season to 17 games and planning to have full stadiums.

While reducing the preseason to three games, the league will be able to generate additional revenue. America's most popular sport also will provide more content for the broadcast partners, who soon will be spending a total of about $10 billion a year on rights fees.

Team owners Tuesday approved the 17th game, marking the first time in 43 years the regular season has been increased. It went from 14 to 16 games in 1978.

The Super Bowl now will move back a week to Feb. 13, which places it directly in the middle of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

“This is a monumental moment in NFL history,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. “The CBA with the players and the recently completed media agreements provide the foundation for us to enhance the quality of the NFL experience for our fans. And one of the benefits of each team playing 17 regular-season games is the ability for us to continue to grow our game around the world.”

Some players have voiced their unhappiness with the expanded regular season, but Goodell and other league executives point out that data accumulated over the past decade or so show more injuries occur in a preseason game than any other.

The players now will receive 48.5% of shareable revenues with a 17th game, up from 47% last season.

The full schedule will be released in May.

As for fans in the stands, Goodell said: “We're discussing plans to welcome back all fans across the country at all stadiums. All of us want to see every one of our fans back. Football is not the same without fans, and we expect to have full stadiums in the upcoming season.”