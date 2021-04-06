Jets trade once-untouchable QB Darnold

NEW YORK – Sam Darnold was the face of a hopeful franchise, a promising playmaker who might just be the New York Jets' quarterback for at least the next decade.

It took only three years for that dream to fizzle and fade into disappointment.

Darnold was traded Monday to the Carolina Panthers for a sixth-round pick in this year's draft and second- and fourth-round picks in the 2022 draft.

And with the Jets holding the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft, they're likely moving on to another young signal-caller who they hope will deliver the team back to respectability.

Darnold, 23, was considered an untouchable player on the roster in his second season, but it became clear the Jets could move on when general manager Joe Douglas backed off that stance in March. Douglas praised Darnold, but acknowledged he would answer calls from teams interested in acquiring him.

The speculation only grew when Douglas, new coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur all traveled to Provo, Utah, to watch quarterback Zach Wilson's impressive passing display at BYU's pro day.

With the second pick, the Jets are widely expected to take either Wilson or Ohio State's Justin Fields.

New York had also long been among the teams mentioned as possible suitors for Deshaun Watson, who requested a trade from Houston but is currently dealing with legal issues as he is accused of sexual assault and harassment in lawsuits filed by 21 women.

Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in 2018 out of USC, had a foot injury as a rookie, a bout with mononucleosis in his second year and a shoulder injury last season sidelined him for stints. In 38 games with the Jets – all starts – he threw for 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions. Darnold is also coming off his worst statistical season with just nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

For Carolina, the trade further clouds the future of Teddy Bridgewater, who was 4-11 last season as a starter and struggled to win close games down the stretch.

Bridgewater completed 69.1% of his passes, throwing for 15 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.