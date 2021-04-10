13 of Watson's 22 accusers to be revealed

HOUSTON – Judges on Friday ordered that the names of 13 of the 22 women who have filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment must be made public.

Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, has asked that all the women, who have sued under the name Jane Doe, be publicly identified so his client can “have a chance at properly defending himself.” Hardin has called the claims against Watson “meritless” and that Watson “did not force, coerce or intimidate anyone to do anything against their will.”

During a Zoom court hearing over one of the lawsuits, Hardin accused Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing the 22 women, of using their anonymity to “kill the reputation of our client.”

“Mr. Buzbee, hiding behind this anonymity, has attempted to try this case in the court of public opinion rather than in a court of law. ... Mr. Buzbee is wielding plaintiff's anonymity as a sword instead of a shield,” Hardin said in court documents this week.

But Buzbee asked state District Judge Dedra Davis to keep the woman's name private, arguing such actions are common in cases dealing with allegations of sexual assault. Buzbee also told Davis that another woman who decided to be named publicly has received death threats.

In the case heard Friday morning, Buzbee asked that the name be released to Hardin and his legal team, but that they should not make her identity public.

Davis disagreed, saying Buzbee's legal team might be getting an unfair advantage in the case because of his use of media coverage.

“We need a balance of interests. A balance of interests is required for both parties,” Davis said at the end of the short hearing. The judge ordered that the woman's lawsuit be refiled within two days with her name on it.

During a second hearing later in the afternoon, Hardin and Buzbee agreed that nine other women would publicly reveal their names by Wednesday voluntarily. Judge Rabeea Sultan Collier also granted an emergency motion from Hardin requiring the release of three more names. Prior to Friday, only two of the women had revealed their names publicly.

The 22 women accuse Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will while he got a massage. At least one woman has alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex during a massage in December. All of the women who have sued Watson are either licensed massage therapists or worked in a spa or similar business.

The first woman who filed a lawsuit, Ashley Solis, spoke publicly Tuesday.

Houston police and the NFL have said they are investigating the allegations against Watson.