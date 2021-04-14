NFL players to skip voluntary workouts

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – NFL players were locked out of team headquarters last offseason because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, their union wants them to boycott any in-person OTAs.

Members of the Broncos, Seahawks and Super Bowl champion Buccaneers said Tuesday they'll do just that.

“We find ourselves still in the midst of a pandemic with no comprehensive plan to keep players as safe as possible, yet teams are pressuring players to attend voluntary workouts,” that begin next week, tweeted DeMaurice Smith, executive director of the NFL Players Association.

“The union has advised players that given the continued risk of exposure and the goal of a full 2021 NFL season, that they should not attend these voluntary workouts,” Smith added. “It is every player's decision, but our advice is to continue to use an abundance of caution given the current environment.”

Members of the Broncos – who have had 22 players in their building this offseason – and the Seahawks – who had no COVID-19 cases last season – became the first to declare their intention to stay away from the in-person gatherings this spring.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy countered that “NFL team facilities are the safest places in our communities thanks to our comprehensive protocols that were developed in conjunction with the NFLPA and public health officials.”

McCarthy said the league and players union are continuing talks about holding safe offseason programs.

Except for one minicamp, the offseason programs are voluntary, although most players participate in them and many players have contractual incentives to do so.

In a memo sent to all 32 teams Tuesday which was obtained by The Associated Press, Commissioner Roger Goodell said COVID-19 safety protocols will start to be relaxed as players and other team members get vaccinated.

“The prospect of relaxing Covid protocols in the NFL should help encourage players and staff to be vaccinated,” Goodell wrote.

“Our primary focus at all times will remain the health and safety of everyone associated with the NFL,” Goodell said in the memo.