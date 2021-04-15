Veteran Clowney joins Browns

CLEVELAND – As he considered his next stop in the NFL, Jadeveon Clowney said there was something about the Browns that made them very appealing.

“They're winning,” he said.

They are now, and Clowney wants to help them win it all.

The dynamic free agent defensive end signed a one-year, $10 million contract with Cleveland on Wednesday, joining All-Pro end Myles Garrett on the defensive line of a rising team looking to go even deeper in the playoffs in the 2021 season.

Clowney turned down a multiyear offer from the Browns last year (he said his former agent didn't want him to visit them), opting instead to sign for one season with Tennessee.

Things didn't go as he hoped with the Titans as Clowney was slowed by a knee injury that stopped him after eight games.

He's healthy following surgery, motivated and intent on showing he can still affect a game.

“I can still dominate this league,” the 28-year-old Clowney said. “I know that.”

The Browns will line up Clowney on the opposite side of their line from Garrett, another former No. 1 overall pick who has grown into one of the league's best defensive players and is a threat to get a sack on every snap.

And while much has been made of Clowney's addition making Garrett better, Clowney said the opposite is also true.

“I have been getting double-teamed an awful lot in this league and in my career,” Clowney said, breaking into a wide smile. “I'm looking forward to playing with somebody who is dominant on the opposite side like a Myles Garrett, who can draw a double team.

“Maybe I can go one on one more.”

The No. 1 overall pick in 2014, Clowney hasn't always played up to his reputation, and his stats haven't been impressive the past few seasons – three sacks combined in 2019, 2020 – because of injuries.

He has 32 career sacks. But Browns general manager Andrew Berry has been intrigued by him for two years, and Clowney appreciated the team's dogged pursuit.