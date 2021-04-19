Odum, Pascal sign tenders to stay with Indianapolis Colts

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS -- Restricted free agents George Odum and Zach Pascal have signed their one-year tenders to play with the Indianapolis Colts next season, the team announced Monday.

Odum led the NFL with 20 special teams tackles last season and was rewarded with an All-Pro selection. He received a one-year, right-of-first refusal offer for $2.133 million -- an offer Odum initially called “disappointing” on Twitter.

“Time to go back to work!" Odum tweeted Monday.

The 6-foot-1, 202-pound safety has played in 48 games and made three starts since making the Colts' roster as an undrafted rookie in 2018. He has had 60 tackles, forced three fumbles and picked off one pass during his career.

Pascal, a wide receiver, received a second-round tender for one year and $3.384 million.

Like Odum, Pascal joined the Colts in 2018 after spending most of the 2017 season on Tennessee's practice squad. He also has emerged as a key cog for the Colts.

Pascal has started 31 of 48 games and has 112 receptions for 1,504 yards and 12 touchdown since being claimed by Indy off waivers. Last season, Pascal started 14 games and had 44 receptions for 629 yards, both career highs, while tying his career best with five TD catches.

The moves come one day after Indy re-signed cornerback T.J. Carrie to a second straight one-year deal. Financial terms of the contract were not immediately available.

Carrie has started nearly half of his 107 career games and signed with the Colts last season after spending the two previous years in Cleveland and his first four NFL seasons with Oakland. Last season, Carrie recorded 27 tackles, had two interceptions and scored two TDs -- one on an interception return, the other following a blocked punt.