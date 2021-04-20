QB Smith retires after improbable comeback

Alex Smith retired Monday after making an improbable comeback from a gruesome broken leg, saying he's ready to leave the NFL but believing he's still able to play quarterback.

Smith made the announcement on Instagram a few weeks shy of his 37th birthday, hoping to enjoy more time with his family.

“I want to say thank you for believing in me, and thank you for helping me believe in myself – and in the impossible,” Smith said. “Because even though I've got plenty of snaps left in me, after 16 years of giving this game everything I've got, I can't wait to see what else is possible.”

Smith earned AP Comeback Player of the Year honors for getting back on the field last season, two years removed from an injury that required 17 operations. After breaking his right tibia and fibula in a game Nov. 18, 2018, against Houston, he said he wondered if he'd be able to take walks with his wife or play with his kids in the yard – let alone play in the NFL again.

He was hospitalized for almost a month and survived a life-threatening infection in addition to the operations. Smith spent the next year and a half rehabbing and was back at practice when Washington assembled for training camp last summer.

Smith's first game action since the injury came Oct. 11 when Kyle Allen was injured, and Smith made his first start at Detroit on Nov. 15. He went 5-1 as the starter, including a victory at Philadelphia in Week 17 that clinched the NFC East title for Washington. Smith played with a strained right calf.

The calf injury prevented Smith from playing against Tampa Bay in the wild-card round the next week. Taylor Heinicke started and impressed enough to earn another contract.

Washington released Smith in March and signed veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick. Smith initially expressed his intent to keep playing but went unsigned more than a month into free agency.

Smith was the No. 1 overall pick in 2005 out of Utah and played 14 seasons for San Francisco, Kansas City and Washington. He threw for 35,650 yards and 199 touchdowns in 174 regular-season games and played in seven playoff games.

Colts sign pair

Restricted free agents George Odum and Zach Pascal have signed their one-year tenders to play with the Colts next season, the team announced.

Odum led the NFL with 20 special teams tackles last season and was rewarded with an All-Pro selection. He received a one-year, right-of-first refusal offer for $2.133 million – an offer Odum initially called “disappointing” on Twitter.

The 6-foot-1, 202-pound safety has played in 48 games and made three starts since making the Colts' roster as an undrafted rookie in 2018.

Pascal, a wide receiver, received a second-round tender for one year and $3.384 million.

Pascal joined the Colts in 2018 after spending most of the 2017 season on Tennessee's practice squad.

Pascal has started 31 of 48 games and has 112 receptions for 1,504 yards and 12 touchdown since being claimed by Indianapolis off waivers. Last season, Pascal started 14 games and had 44 receptions for 629 yards, both career highs, while tying his career best with five TD catches.

The moves come one day after Indianapolis re-signed cornerback T.J. Carrie to a one-year deal. Financial terms of the contract were not immediately available.

Carrie signed with the Colts last season after spending the two previous years in Cleveland and his first four NFL seasons with Oakland. Last season, Carrie recorded 27 tackles, had two interceptions and scored two TDs – one on an interception return, the other after a blocked punt.

Extra points

A sheriff's office in Louisiana has issued an arrest warrant for Seattle defensive end Aldon Smith. St. Bernard Parish sheriff's deputies responding to a call for medical assistance in Meraux on Saturday evening found a man who said he had been assaulted by an acquaintance outside a business in Chalmette, Sheriff James Pohlmann said Monday in a post on the agency's Facebook page. Detectives identified the suspect as Smith, 31, and took out a warrant for second-degree battery. The incident in Louisiana took place just two days after Smith signed a one-year contract with the Seahawks. Smith appeared in 16 games last season for Dallas and had 48 tackles and five sacks. ... Tom Brady is recovering from offseason knee surgery and expects to be ready for June minicamp with Tampa Bay.