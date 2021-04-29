Bridgewater dealt to Denver

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Drew Lock didn't have to wait around for the NFL draft to get the serious competition for his starting job that new general manager George Paton has been promising for months.

Paton traded a sixth-round pick in this weekend's draft to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater on Wednesday.

Paton might not be done, either.

The Broncos own the ninth overall selection tonight and have had their eyes on several of the quarterback prospects rated a notch or two below Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and BYU's Zach Wilson, who are expected to go 1-2 to the Jaguars and Jets, respectively.

“We're really high on Drew,” Paton said at his pre-draft news conference last week. “I like seeing Drew here every morning when I come in. He's working hard and trending in the right direction. As you know, he has a lot of talent. I think he's becoming a better pro, but we're still going to look at the quarterback position. I've said since I've gotten here that we want to bring in competition. That's the goal, and we plan on doing that.”

Bridgewater became available when the Panthers traded for former Jets QB Sam Darnold three weeks ago.

Bridgewater went 4-11 as the Panthers' starter last year and struggled to win close games down the stretch. He completed 69.1% of his passes, throwing 15 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.

Those numbers are better than Lock's.

The third-year pro from Missouri tied for the league lead with 15 interceptions in 13 starts and his passer rating ranked 32nd in the NFL last season. He was 4-9 overall with 16 touchdown throws and is 8-10 in two years as Denver's starter.

After missing most of his rookie season with a thumb injury on his throwing hand, Lock missed 21/2 games with a rotator cuff injury to his throwing shoulder and another for COVID-19 tracing in 2020.

Extra points

Receiver Antonio Brown has agreed to return to Tampa Bay on a one-year contract that could be worth up to $6.5 million, including incentives. ... Detroit exercised the fifth-year contract option on Pro Bowl offensive lineman Frank Ragnow and waived tight end Hunter Bryant with a non-football injury designation. ... The New York Giants picked up the fifth-year option on the rookie contract for running back Saquon Barkley.