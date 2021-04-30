Colts add to pass rush, use 2nd-round pick on DE Odeyingbo

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts continued to beef up their defensive line, selecting defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo of Vanderbilt in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night at No. 54 overall.

At 6-foot-5, 285 pounds, Odeyingbo has the length scouts covet. But his draft stock took a hit when he tore his Achilles tendon before playing in the Senior Bowl.

Odeyingbo had 9 1/2 sacks over his final three seasons at Vanderbilt and was a second-team All-SEC selection last season after leading the Commodores with eight tackles including 5 1/2 sacks in eight starts.

On Thursday, general manager Chris Ballard used his first-round pick on another pass rusher, Kwity Paye of Michigan.

The Colts were not scheduled to make another pick Friday after trading their third-round slot to Philadelphia in exchange for new starting quarterback Carson Wentz. Indy begins the final day of draft weekend with four more picks and will likely be looking to add an offensive lineman to help replace longtime left tackle Anthony Castonzo, who retired in January.