Bears get next quarterback; Colts go defense

For the second time in five drafts, the Chicago Bears picked their quarterback of the future.

Mitchell Trubisky, the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft, did not pan out in Chicago and in fact became something of a punchline when quarterbacks picked after him, Patrick Mahomes II and Deshaun Watson, became superstars.

The Bears and coach Matt Nagy are betting that Justin Fields out of Ohio State, whom they traded up to select with the 11th overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday, can do what Trubisky didn't and be the long-term star Chicago has not had at quarterback since the 1940s, when Sid Luckman led them to four NFL titles.

Ten picks after Fields, the Colts bolstered their defensive line, using the No. 21 selection to take Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye to pair with All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

Fields, who led Ohio State to the College Football Playoff in both of his seasons in Columbus and was a two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, was still around despite the first three selections in the draft going to quarterbacks.

After the first 10 picks went by with Fields still on the board, the Bears made their move, trading the 20th overall pick in this year's draft, their first-round pick in 2022, a fifth-round pick in 2022 and a fourth-round pick in 2023 to the Giants for the right to draft Fields.

Fields played his freshman season at Georgia and then transferred to Ohio State, where he was an immediate star, throwing 41 touchdown passes against only three interceptions and adding 10 rushing touchdowns.

The Buckeyes only played eight games during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, but Fields shone in those, as well, throwing 22 touchdowns against six interceptions and completing more than 70% of his passes.

He was at his best in the College Football Playoff against Lawrence and Clemson, when he threw for 385 yards and six touchdowns, battling through a hip injury sustained midway through the game from a big hit.

It is not clear if Fields will start immediately for Chicago. The Bears already had former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles under contract for the 2021 season and also signed veteran Andy Dalton to a one-year, $10 million in March.

“It's going to be up to Matt Nagy and (general manager) Ryan Pace to get this young man ready,” ESPN analyst Booger McFarland said of Fields. “They're drafting him to save their jobs and if he's going to save their jobs, he has to be on the field, so they've gotta get him ready to play and get him ready to play soon. This is not a project like Alex Smith or Patrick Mahomes where we're saying, 'We'll see you after Week 15.'”

Fields, who never lost a game in Big Ten play, will try to become the first Bears quarterback to earn All-Pro honors since Notre Dame Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Lujack in 1950.

The Colts used their first first-round selection since 2018 on a player they hope can bolster their 20th-ranked pass defense. Paye was a force at Michigan, registering 50 tackles, including 121/2 for loss and 61/2 sacks in 2019, his last full season, and earning All-Big Ten honors twice.

The 6-foot-4, 272-pound edge rusher is considered an unfinished product, but the Colts are hoping he can contribute immediately.

“He is a physical specimen,” Kiper said of Paye. “What he needs to be is coached up. He needs to develop a secondary move, get those sack totals up from where they were. ... (The Colts) desperately need pass rush. They've got DeForest Buckner disrupting things along the interior. If Paye can emerge, with NFL coaching, he can be a really good player because he has the physical ability and he'll give you everything he has.”

The first round leaves a large group of players from local and state schools left to be picked in the last two days of the draft. Among those who could be selected today, when rounds 2 and 3 kick off at 7 p.m., are Purdue receiver Rondale Moore, Notre Dame offensive lineman Aaron Banks, Indiana safety Jamar Johnson and Bluffton graduate D'Wayne Eskridge, a wide receiver from Western Michigan.

The Colts have only one projected pick on Day 2, up in the second round at No. 54 overall. The Bears have a pick each on the second and third rounds, selecting at No. 52 and No. 83.

