Lawrence 1st of 3 QBs taken at top of draft

No suspense at the top of this NFL draft: Quarterback, quarterback and, yep, quarterback.

With fans in attendance, prospects on hand and Commissioner Roger Goodell dispensing greetings to players being selected Thursday night, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence went to the Jacksonville Jaguars to get things started. Next was BYU's Zach Wilson going to the New York Jets, and North Dakota State's Trey Lance landing with the San Francisco 49ers.

That matched 1971 (Jim Plunkett, Archie Manning, Dan Pastorini) and 1999 (Tim Couch, Donovan McNabb, Akili Smith) as the only drafts with quarterbacks taken with the top three picks. Only Plunkett won a Super Bowl among those QBs, and he didn't do it with New England, which drafted him.

Lawrence, a junior who led Clemson to a national title, generally is considered the best prospect at the position since Andrew Luck in 2012. He joins new coach Urban Meyer, himself a major success in the college ranks, in trying to turn around a franchise that went 1-15 last season.

As Jaguars owner Shad Khan said earlier this week, without specifically mentioning Lawrence:

“It's unbelievable. If this isn't a moment to enjoy for me and for all the Jags fans, you need more coffee or you need something else. This is a great-to-be-alive kind of moment, frankly.”

Many around the NFL felt that way simply because there were 12 prospects (not Lawrence) and thousands of fans – including, according to the league, fully vaccinated folks near the stage – joining Goodell on the shore of Lake Erie.

Last year's draft, scheduled for Las Vegas, was instead a totally remote affair because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Perhaps emboldened by successfully finishing the 2020 season on time and then staging the playoffs and Super Bowl without a hitch during the pandemic, the NFL targeted the draft as an opportunity to embrace some normalcy in America's biggest sport. It also has used the event to support vaccinations for COVID-19 and, for the second consecutive spring, as a Draft-a-Thon raising money for a variety of causes.

Goodell received plenty of kudos for his hosting of last year's draft in casual wear from his home. On Thursday night, dressed in a suit, he lauded the folks who sit in the seats.

“We all agree over the past season, one thing we missed the most was all our fans,” Goodell said. “And we can't wait to have all of you back in First Energy Stadium and every stadium across the league this season.”

While Wilson was expected to go to New York, Lance was something of a surprise. He played only 17 games for his FCS school, but his offseason workouts sold San Francisco.

Kyle Pitts is considered by many the most dynamic player in this year's draft. The Atlanta Falcons certainly thought so and selected the Florida tight end with the fourth overall pick.

Pitts figures to be more of a hybrid tight end/wide receiver in the pros, with few blocking assignments. So what when Pitts is 6-foot-6, 245 pounds and presents an intimidating matchup for even the best defenders. Pitts has sure hands, speed, reach, elusiveness and intelligence. He should be an instant starter in Atlanta, maybe an instant star.

LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who sat out last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was chosen fifth overall by Cincinnati.

Desperate for a playmaker to team with Joe Burrow, the quarterback who teamed with Chase to lead LSU to the 2019 national title, the Bengals found him in a guy who makes all the contested catches.

An All-American in 2019, Chase set SEC records with 1,780 yards receiving and 20 TD catches.

Miami drafted Jaylen Waddle, the game-breaking receiver from Alabama, with the sixth overall pick.

The first player chosen from the national champions, Waddle is as versatile as any wideout in a draft very deep in pass catchers. He has blazing speed and elusiveness and also can return kicks.

The first offensive lineman chosen was Penei Sewell of Oregon. The tackle who opted out of last season has been taken seventh overall by Detroit and should be an immediate starter.

The run on offensive players ends at the eighth slot with Carolina taking perhaps the fastest player in this group, South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn, the son of former NFL receiver Joe Horn.

And next up was another son of a former NFL starter, Patrick Surtain II. The Alabama All-America cornerback winds up in Denver, which took Crimson Tide wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in the first round a year ago.

The first trade of the draft had Philadelphia moving up two spots to No. 10 and selecting DaVonta Smith, the Heisman Trophy-winning receiver from Alabama. The Eagles made the deal with division rival Dallas and also jumped ahead of another NFC East team, the Giants. The Cowboys get a third-round pick and move back to No. 12. The Cowboys got some needed defensive help with Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons after making their trade down.

A third straight Big Ten player to go is Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater to the Chargers. The Jets were the first club with a second selection by trading up from No. 23 to Minnesota's 14th spot for USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker.

And the fifth quarterback projected to go in the first round, national champion Alabama's Mac Jones, is now a New England Patriot. He is the fourth Crimson Tide player taken in the first 15.

The Las Vegas Raiders drafted Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood with the 17th pick as they look to rebuild an offensive line that the team dismantled at the start of the league year.

Pack committed to QB Rodgers

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst reiterated Thursday that the team remains committed to quarterback Aaron Rodgers amid a report the reigning MVP doesn't want to return to Green Bay.

“As we've stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond,” Gutekunst said in a statement released by the team. “Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team.”

ESPN reported in the hours leading up to the draft that Rodgers doesn't want to return to the Packers. The ESPN report said the Packers have offered to extend Rodgers' contract and that team CEO Mark Murphy, Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur each flew out separately to meet Rodgers during the offseason.

Rodgers, 37, has spent his entire career with Green Bay since the Packers selected him with the 24th overall pick in the 2005 draft. But his long-term future has been a topic of speculation ever since the Packers traded up four spots in the first round to select Rodgers' potential successor, Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, with the 26th overall pick in last year's draft.

Rodgers has three years remaining on his contract after signing a four-year, $134 million extension in August 2018.

Extra points

Pittsburgh signed backup quarterback Mason Rudolph to a one-year contract extension through the 2022 season. Rudolph, a third-round selection in 2018, has played in 15 games for the Steelers, and is 5-3 as a starter, completing 176 of 283 passes for 1,765 yards and 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. ... New Orleans exercised the fifth-year option on defensive end and 2018 first-round choice Marcus Davenport. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound Davenport, for whom the Saints traded up to draft 14th overall out of Texas-San Antonio, has played in 37 games with 14 starts and has 121/2 career sacks.