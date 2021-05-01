Colts in round 2 take pass rusher

The Indianapolis Colts continued beefing up their defensive line, selecting defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo of Vanderbilt in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night at No. 54 overall.

They might have to wait to see what kind of impact the 6-foot-5, 285-pound makes.

While he has the length scouts covet and pass-rushing skills jump off the film, Odeyingbo said he tore his Achilles tendon in a “freak accident” in January as he was training to play in the Senior Bowl. The injury dropped his stock on some teams' draft boards.

Odeyingbo finished his career with 12 sacks and had a team-high eight tackles for loss, including 5 1/2 sacks, in eight games last season. He was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2020 and his stock appeared to be ascending.

The big question is a target date for his return, something even Odeyingbo wouldn't speculate about when asked following the draft.

It's also unclear whether the Colts intend to use Odeyingbo inside or outside since he played both spots in college.

Clearly, general manager Chris Ballard felt finding pass rushers was a big need for Indianapolis in the draft after losing both of last year's starters in free agency. Denico Autry signed with division rival Tennessee. Justin Houston remains unsigned.

On Thursday, Ballard used his first-round pick on defensive end Kwity Paye of Michigan, who should get a shot at earning a starting job immediately. And when Indianapolis' second-round pick came Friday, Ballard again passed on taking an offensive lineman who could help replace longtime left tackle Anthony Castonzo, who retired in January.

The Colts were not scheduled to make another pick Friday after trading their third-round slot to Philadelphia in exchange for new starting quarterback Carson Wentz. Indianapolis begins the final day of draft weekend with four more picks and will likely be looking to add an offensive lineman.

Chicago was in a trading mood: They moved up in the second round to take Oklahoma State right tackle Teven Jenkins with the 39th overall pick.

The Bears had traded up to select quarterback Justin Fields in the first round and this time traded up with Carolina to pick one of the nation's higher-ranted run blockers.

The Bears traded away their second-round pick at No. 52, the 83rd pick in Round 3 and their first pick in the fifth round (No. 204) while obtaining Carolina's round two pick and a fourth-round slot (No. 151).

Jenkins, who is 6-foot-6 and 317 pounds, was part of the offensive line that helped Chuba Hubbard lead the nation in rushing in 2019.

The Bears did not retain free agent right tackle Bobby Massie and used right guard Germain Ifedi at the position last year after Massie suffered a season-ending knee injury. They have both Ifedi and Elijah Wilkinson as potential right tackles besides Jenkins.

Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell to Jacksonville and Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore to the Jets were the top two selections of the second round.

Soon after, two more members of the national champion Crimson Tide went: offensive lineman Landon Dickerson (Philadelphia) and defensive tackle Christian Barmore (New England), the MVP on that side of the ball in the national title game in January.

Pittsburgh selected Pat Freiermuth from Penn State in the second round, ignoring major concerns along the offensive line to address depth at tight end after Vance McDonald retired in January.

Freiermuth caught 23 passes for 310 yards and a touchdown during his final season at Penn State in 2020. He appeared in just four games for the Nittany Lions before going down with a shoulder injury.

Pittsburgh's choice was a bit of a surprise considering the needs along the line after center Maurkice Pouncey retired and guard Matt Feiler and left tackle Alejandro Villanueva hit the free-agent market.

Green Bay continued filling positions of need taking Josh Myers with the 62nd overall pick. The former Ohio State center is a potential long-term replacement for All-Pro center Corey Linsley, who left for the Los Angeles Chargers via free agency.

The selection of Myers followed the Packers' first-round selection of Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes with the 29th overall pick.

Detroit selected defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike of Washington in the second round and defensive tackle Alim Mitchell from North Carolina State in the third round.. Onwuzurike played mostly nose tackle with the Huskies. He was a second-team All-American in the preseason, but he opted out of the 2020 season. The 6-2, 317-pound Mitchell was the No. 72 overall selection.

It's the second straight day the Lions tried to improve on the line of scrimmage. They drafted offensive tackle Penei Sewell with the seventh overall pick.

Cincinnati got some help for their offensive line, taking Clemson tackle Jackson Carman with its second-round pick. In the third round, The Bengals selected Texas edge defender Joseph Ossai. The Bengals got the 6-foot-4, 256-pound lineman with the No. 69 overall pick.

The Bengals got the 6-foot-5, 330-pound lineman with the 46th pick after trading the 38th to the New England Patriots. Cincinnati got two more picks in the trade, the 122nd and 139th.

After making a splash by taking LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase in the first round, the Bengals turned to one of their greatest areas of concern – protecting second-year quarterback Joe Burrow.

Cincinnati will expect Carman, who protected the blind side of college football's most valuable quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, at Clemson, to contribute right away. He can also play guard.

Extra points

Baltimore exercised the fifth-year option for quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson will make $23 million as part of a tiered system under the new collective bargaining agreement. ... Carolina picked up the fifth-year option on quarterback Sam Darnold's rookie contract. He will now make $18.9 million for the 2022 season. ... The Los Angeles Chargers exercised the fifth-year option on safety Derwin James. ... Denver exercised the fifth-year option on linebacker Bradley Chubb. ... Atlanta added depth at quarterback by signing free agent A.J. McCarron to a one-year deal.