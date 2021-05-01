Eskridge heading to Seahawks

D'Wayne Eskridge is the latest northeast Indiana product to reach the NFL.

The former Bluffton star, who enjoyed a breakout season in 2020 with Western Michigan when he led all FBS players in yards per reception, was picked by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday night, going 56th overall. He joins Snider's Jessie Bates III, Bishop Luers' Jaylon Smith and Austin Mack and Carroll's Drue Tranquill as local products currently in the league.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Eskridge will play wide receiver and also return kicks in the NFL.

“He's a big play waiting to happen,” ESPN's Louis Riddick said of Eskridge. “Great deep balls tracking skills. You wanna run him on jet sweeps, you wanna run him on wide-receiver screens, he's going to make house calls on you over and over again.”

Eskridge caught 33 passes for 768 yards and eight touchdowns in just six games during the abbreviated 2020 season. His 23.3 yards per reception were No. 1 in the country and he added a kickoff return for a touchdown, as well, on his way to All-American honors. Eskridge likely bolstered his stock with a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash at the Broncos' Pro Day, but insisted afterward that he can run faster and was hoping for a 4.29.

Eskridge joins an offense in Seattle that already has plenty of speed with fellow wide receivers D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett and an All-Pro quarterback that can get them the football in Russell Wilson.

After his selection, Eskridge posted on Twitter a screenshot of a text conversation from earlier in the week in which he wrote:

“I'm hoping I go to the Seahawks. Out of every team in the league I feel most comfortable with them. ... Just feel good about them, know they gone (sic) take care of me.”

Earlier in the night, a pair of teams looking to protect their franchise quarterbacks turned to Notre Dame to fill holes on the offensive line.

Both members of the left side of the 2020 Irish line went in the second round, with left tackle Liam Eichenberg going to the Miami Dolphins with the 42nd overall pick and left guard Aaron Banks selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 48 selection.

The picks give Notre Dame eight offensive line selections in the first three rounds of the draft since 2014. In addition, undrafted linemen Alex Bars and Sam Mustipher worked their way into starting roles with the Chicago Bears in 2020.

“It's the culture in the offensive line room that's been instilled by the former players and coaches,” Eichenberg said of Notre Dame's offensive line performance. “We've had a lot of great guys come through here ... and I think it's the standard they've held themselves to and then we continue to (as well). I believe without a good culture, you can't win.”

Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, the Butkus Award winner as the best linebacker in the country in 2020, joined his teammates in getting drafted in the second round, going 52nd overall to the Cleveland Browns after most experts thought he'd be a first-round selection.

In the third round, Notre Dame had its fourth selection of the night when tight end Tommy Tremble went 83rd to the Carolina Panthers.

Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore also came off the board in the second round, going to the Arizona Cardinals with the 49th pick. He is the highest draft pick out of Purdue since defensive tackle Kawann Short went 44th to the Carolina Panthers in 2013.

Eichenberg will be charged with taking care of Dolphins second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was the No. 5 pick in the 2020 draft. Some draft experts have Eichenberg moving to right tackle in the NFL because of a perceived lack of athleticism, but right tackle is a more important position in Miami than most places because Tagovailoa is left-handed, meaning the right tackle will be protecting his blind side.

Eichenberg also balked at the idea that he is not as athletic as some of the other tackles in the draft.

“The athleticism, I think if you turn on my tape, I block everyone I played against pretty well,” Eichenberg said. “I think guys who say (I'm not athletic) don't understand football very well and didn't watch my tape. I think my tape speaks for itself.”

Like his former Irish teammate, Banks was picked to protect a franchise quarterback, with the 49ers choosing him one night after picking North Dakota State passer Trey Lance No. 3 overall. Banks follows Quenton Nelson, who went No. 6 to the Colts in 2018, as left guards out of Notre Dame to be picked in the early rounds of the draft.

Owusu-Koramoah was the third Irish player picked in the second round after one of the more surprising slides in the draft. He spent much of Friday night before his selection as the best player available according to ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., finally going after five other linebackers had been picked in the first round.

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller said he reached out to a group of NFL scouts during Owusu-Koramoah's slide and they said that among the reasons for the Irish linebacker's tumble down draft boards was a perceived lack of size and speed, with one saying “tape is fun, doesn't translate.”

Tremble, meanwhile, continued a string of Notre Dame tight ends that have earned NFL Draft recognition. This is the fourth straight draft the Irish have had a tight end picked and Tremble is the second in a row to go on Day 2, joining Cole Kmet, who went in the second round to Chicago in 2020.

Notre Dame has had eight tight ends drafted during coach Brian Kelly's tenure, including Bishop Dwenger graduate Tyler Eifert, a first-round pick in 2013.

Notre Dame has had at least three players selected in the first three rounds in back-to-back drafts, the first time the Irish have accomplished that feat since 1993 and 1994.

Like Owusu-Koramoah, the 5-7 Moore had to shake off concerns about his size, but the Cardinals looked past the issue and added the 2018 Big Ten Receiver of the Year to an offense led by former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray at quarterback. With Moore alongside DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk and A.J. Green at receiver, the Cardinals, coached by offensive guru Kliff Kingsbury, could have one of the most explosive aerial attacks in the league next season.

“The NFL now is about speed in space,” Riddick said of Moore. “This is a guy with explosiveness, strength, his legs are built like little tree trunks. It's going to be tough to bring him down.”

