160,000 fans in Cleveland for draft

Given that the nation remains in a pandemic, the NFL is more than satisfied with being able to attract 160,000 fans to the draft in Cleveland last week.

While those numbers pale in comparison to what the three-day draft drew in previous years in Nashville and Philadelphia, they also reflect the necessary health and safety protocols the league observed.

“We hit 160,000 across the three days,” Peter O'Reilly, the NFL's NFL executive vice president of club business and league events, said Tuesday.

“We hit some rough weather on Thursday night but the crowd experience built. It's a testament to Browns fans and Cleveland overall. Of course the numbers are less than if we were fully beyond the pandemic, but to put it in context, it's more than in year one (2015, when the draft was moved from New York) in Grant Park in Chicago.

“This was certainly a hybrid draft as we transition out the other side of the pandemic. Last year was about representing where we all were, which was literally in our basements. This was pointing to brighter days and how you can do things together outdoors in a safe way.”

The draft ratings were flat compared to 2019, but it was still enough to make it the third- most-watched draft on record.

The April 29-May 1 draft averaged 6.1 million viewers on television and digital sources according to the NFL and Nielsen. That is nearly even compared to the 2019 draft, which was held in Nashville with an average of 6.2 million.

Last year's draft remains the most watched, averaging 8.3 million.

The digital average of 261,000 is up 36% compared to two years ago (192,000).

Extra points

Baltimore signed two-time Pro Bowl tackle Alejandro Villanueva to a two-year deal. The long-time starter for the division-rival Steelers, Villanueva was not re-signed by Pittsburgh. ... New York Jets standout defensive lineman Quinnen Williams broke a bone in a foot and is expected to have surgery and be sidelined eight to 10 weeks. ... A person with knowledge of the injury tells The Associated Press that right tackle Ja'Wuan James sustained a torn Achilles tendon while working out away from the Denver Broncos' facilities. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation, said James' $10 million salary for 2021 is in jeopardy because the injury occurred off-site.