Local draftees returning to state early as Colts, Bears get schedule

The two newest northeast Indiana products to reach the NFL could play in Indianapolis in Weeks 1 and 2 of the 2021 season.

The Colts will play host to the Seahawks in Week 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium, bringing second-round Seattle draft pick and Bluffton graduate D'Wayne Eskridge back to Indiana. In Week 2, it will be another NFC West foe, the Los Angeles Rams, coming to Indianapolis. The Rams drafted former Homestead star and Notre Dame wide receiver Ben Skowronek in the seventh round.

The Colts announced their full 2021 schedule Wednesday night, along with the rest of the NFL. It will be the first-ever 17-game slate in team history. Indianapolis, coming off an 11-5 campaign and wild card game loss to Buffalo, opens its season at 1 p.m. Sept. 12 against Seattle and closes out the year with its first-ever Week 18 game, a road matchup against divisional opponent Jacksonville at 1 p.m. Jan. 9.

The Week 1 game against the Seahawks will be Indianapolis's first season opener at home since 2018.

The Bears, meanwhile, open in Los Angeles against Skowronek's Rams at 8:20 p.m. Sept. 12, which will be the first “Sunday Night Football” clash off the season. The first Week 18 game in team history will be at Minnesota on Jan. 9.

Chicago, which traded up to draft Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the No. 11 overall pick in the NFL draft, is coming off an 8-8 campaign and a wild card game loss to New Orleans.

Indianapolis and Chicago are each scheduled to play on “Monday Night Football.” The Colts will travel to Baltimore on Oct. 11 to take on 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens at 8:15 p.m. Indianapolis played host to the Ravens in November and Jackson went 19 for 23 for 170 passing yards and also ran for 58 yards and a touchdown in a 24-10 Baltimore win.

Chicago has two Monday matchups for the second year in a row after not having multiple such games since 2016. The Bears will travel to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers on Nov. 8, heading into their Week 10 bye week.

The Bears will also host the Vikings on Dec. 20 for the Week 15 on Monday night.

The pair of prime time games, plus a slot against the Lions on Thanksgiving, likely reflects the expectation from the league's schedule makers that Fields will be the Bears' starting quarterback by the latter part of the season.

For now, veteran Andy Dalton is slated to the begin the season as the team's first-string quarterback.

“Andy is our starter, and we're going to have a really good plan in place to develop Justin and do what's best for our organization and win games,” general manager Ryan Pace said after the Bears picked Fields.

Fields was one of five quarterbacks picked in the first round of the draft and the Colts could see all four of the others in an eight-week span. Indianapolis will play at San Francisco, which picked Trey Lance No. 3 overall, on Oct. 24, a “Sunday Night Football” matchup. Two weeks later, the Colts will host the Jets and No. 2 pick Zach Wilson on “Thursday Night Football,” on Nov. 4. They'll then get nine days of rest before taking on No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 14.

Finally, Indianapolis will play host to New England and its new quarterback, Alabama's Mac Jones, on Dec. 18 or Dec. 19. On Christmas, the Colts will face 2019 No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in Arizona at 8:15 p.m.

The Colts have a bye in Week 14, prior to the matchup with the Patriots.

The Bears will play host to the Bengals and 2020 top draft pick Joe Burrow in Week 2. That's Dalton's former team and if he begins the season as the starter, he'll have to avoid throwing interceptions to Snider graduate Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati's All-Pro safety.

The toughest stretch of Chicago's schedule begins in Week 6, when the Bears host the Packers in the first meeting of the league's oldest rivalry. Chicago has lost nine of 10 to Green Bay and is 4-19 in its last 23.

The Bears follow that matchup against the Packers with a trip to Tampa Bay to meet the defending champion Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady. The Bears beat Tampa in 2020. A meeting with Super Bowl-hopeful San Francisco follows on Halloween, then the Monday night game against Pittsburgh and a visit from Jackson and the Ravens after the bye week.

Indianapolis will host Brady and the Bucs in Week 12 on Nov. 28. It will be Brady's first trip to Indianapolis since 2015.

The NFL season will open at 8:20 p.m. Sept. 9 when the Buccaneers begin their title defense and the quest for Brady's eighth championship in a clash with former Bishop Luers linebacker Jaylon Smith and the Dallas Cowboys.

