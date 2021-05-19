Colts adjust workout schedule

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich is always considering new approaches to finish the job.

So this offseason, he made a proposal to starting center Ryan Kelly.

Rather than wait until the traditional three-day mandatory mini-camp in June, Reich and general manager Chris Ballard asked Kelly whether his teammates would be interested in holding light, in-person, voluntary workouts for two weeks then get eight full weeks off before the start of training camp.

It was almost an instant hit.

“We have a four-hour day, we test, work out a couple times a week, we do individual (drills), we run routes in the air, we do walk-throughs against the offense,” Kelly said. “I think this is the best offer I saw out of everybody in the NFL and it just goes to show the Colts being proactive about health and safety. I think it just makes sense going forward.”

Workouts began Monday at the team complex, and while it was unclear if anyone opted out, most opted in.

Team officials made four veterans – Kelly, three-time All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson, All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and four-time Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton available for interviews. All participated.

Reich said new quarterback Carson Wentz also was in town, but sat out Monday because of a non-COVID-19-related illness. Indianapolis hoped to have Wentz on the field Tuesday. Recently signed left tackle Eric Fisher also was at the team complex, but he's still recovering from a torn left Achilles tendon suffered in January.

The traditional offseason format was tossed out last season amid the pandemic, and if players have anything to say about it, the previous workout schedule may be scrapped for good thanks to the new the 17-game regular-season schedule.

What players found out last year, NFLPA president J.C. Tretter wrote Monday, was that they stayed heathier without all of the offseason team activities.

Reich and Ballard promised the workouts would be light in exchange for an additional three-week break. In exchange, Riech and his staff will get five extra days to work on fundamentals, technique, playbook installation and discussing a vision for the franchise and players.

“I'm confident we'll get a lot of work done in this two weeks,” Reich said. “There's no perfect solution. You trust each other, you say, 'OK, what's the objective here? We need to get some time. We've got new coaches, a new quarterback. What's a reasonable solution to this?”