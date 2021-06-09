Brady's back at minicamp; Rodgers absent

Aaron Rodgers was a no-show and Tom Brady was full-go.

The quarterbacks who faced off in the NFC championship game five months ago dominated headlines as several NFL teams opened mandatory minicamps Tuesday.

Rodgers expectedly skipped Green Bay's first session after missing the team's voluntary organized team activities. It remains uncertain whether the reigning MVP will return to the Packers.

“I think any time you're talking about any player on your football team, you'd love everybody to be here,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “And so, it's certainly, it is what it is, man. And we'll focus and we'll control and work on the guys that are here and try to help them become the best to their ability and coach the heck out of them.”

LaFleur declined to say whether Rodgers' absence was excused. The team has the option to fine Rodgers just over $93,000 if he misses all three minicamp practices this week.

“I'm not going to get into my conversations with Aaron and the communication,” LaFleur said. “I'm naturally optimistic, but you know, again, we'll take it day by day and just do whatever we can to help remedy the situation.”

LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst have both said they want Rodgers back. Gutekunst has said he won't trade Rodgers, who has three years left on his contract.

Rodgers was noncommittal about his future in an ESPN interview last month but expressed his displeasure with the front office and made it clear his issue with the team wasn't about quarterback Jordan Love being drafted in the first round last year.

“It's about character, it's about culture, it's about doing things the right way,” he said.

Although Rodgers remained absent in Green Bay, Brady was back on the field in Tampa Bay leading the defending Super Bowl champions on his surgically repaired knee.

“Trying to stop him from playing is pretty tough,” Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said.

Brady, who turns 44 in August, called the knee surgery “pretty serious” in a radio interview last month. He wore a brace on his left knee and was held out during blitz situations in practice.

The Falcons, Cowboys, Lions, Giants, Rams and Washington are also holding mandatory minicamps this week. The Eagles and Colts reworked their schedules and are off until training camp after finishing OTAs.

For Atlanta, it was the first time the Falcons hit the field since seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones was traded to Tennessee.

In Dallas, quarterback Dak Prescott hasn't been limited in his return from a major ankle injury. He's participated in offseason practices but won't take part in full-team portions of mandatory minicamp. Coach Mike McCarthy expects Prescott to be fully ready at training camp.

Extra points

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence was held out of parts of practice because of tightness in his left hamstring. Coach Urban Meyer said Lawrence is expected to be good to go for Thursday's workout. ... San Francisco lost two more backups to significant injuries during offseason workouts. The team announced that safety Tarvarius Moore tore his Achilles tendon and offensive lineman Justin Skule tore the ACL in his knee during Monday's practice. Moore and Skule join running back Jeff Wilson Jr. on the 49ers' offseason injury list. Wilson tore the meniscus in his knee last month and will miss at least the first six weeks of the season.