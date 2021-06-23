Colt in town to address group

Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard did not let a lower leg injury stop him from visiting Fort Wayne to address the annual Big Brothers Big Sisters Gourmet Dinner at the Grand Wayne Convention Center.

Leonard, dressed in a striped suit, was the guest speaker at the 48th annual dinner which raises funds to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana in its mission to help kids reach their potential by providing them with a mentor.

“I wouldn't be me without having people who have supported me in my life,” Leonard said of why he accepted the invitation to address the dinner. “If I can just come and tell my story and let others know that you need someone to support you, someone to talk to, someone to be in your corner when you're down.”

Leonard took photos with a long line of participants in Big Brothers Big Sisters and also signed a pile of footballs and jerseys that will be given to kids in the program or auctioned off to raise money for the organization.

He joins a list of luminaries who have spoken at the event, including Terry Bradshaw, Brett Favre, Andrew Luck, Gene Keady, Oscar Robertson, Tony Dungy and Mike Krzyzewski. Leonard said he did not have anything written down for his speech because he felt it would be easier to “speak from the heart” without prepared remarks.

The 2018 second-round pick is coming off a season in which the Colts went 11-5 and reached the playoffs before losing 27-24 to Buffalo in the wild-card round. With former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz now in the fold and help in front of Leonard in the form of first-round pick Kwity Paye, a hyper-athletic defensive end, the linebacker believes he is part of a team on the rise.

“Last year left a nasty taste in our mouth from Buffalo, we understand we let that one slip away,” said Leonard, who led the NFL in tackles as a rookie in 2018. “We're getting closer and closer each year, and each year is Super Bowl or bust. We know the ultimate goal and we know what we have to do to get there.”

Leonard, 25, has been impressed with Wentz, who will be replacing Philip Rivers after the 39-year-old retired following his lone season with the Colts. Wentz is coming off a difficult year in which he threw only 16 touchdowns against 15 interceptions, but Leonard likes his build and arm talent.

“He's a monster, man,” he said of Wentz. “I did not know he was that huge. He's built like a tight end, he's very mobile, he's got a cannon. I've seen him throw the ball 60 yards easily with no effort. With all the pieces we have on that offensive side of the ball ... I think that's going to be something special.”

Leonard showed up at the event with a boot on his left foot, but he did not elaborate on exactly what his injury is. He insisted that the issue won't affect the upcoming season and that he will be healthy by training camp.

“Health-wise, I think I'm good,” Leonard said. “Of course everyone can see the boot, but it is what it is. It's nothing to worry about. When (training) camp comes, I'll be ready to rock and roll. This offseason was one of my best offseasons, body-wise. Coming out of the season, my body felt good, mentally, physically and emotionally.”

