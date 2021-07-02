Skowronek tosses out 1st pitch ahead of camp

Fort Wayne's newest NFL player showed off his latent baseball abilities at Parkview Field on Thursday night.

Former Homestead wide receiver Ben Skowronek, who is getting ready to start his pro football career in the fall after the Los Angeles Rams picked him in the seventh round of this year's NFL Draft, threw out the first pitch prior to the TinCaps' game against Great Lakes. Skowronek looped the ball across the plate and then pantomimed a strike call.

“Baseball's been part of my repertoire for a while now,” Skowronek said, laughing. “I have some baseball experience – it's the first time I've thrown a baseball in quite a few years, but it felt good.”

The 6-foot-3 pass-catcher, who played three-plus seasons of college football at Northwestern before transferring to Notre Dame for the 2020 season, is in the midst of a period of relative calm between spring Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and training camp, which will commence at the end of July. He'll be back in the Summit City for a few weeks.

“OTAs went really well,” Skowronek said. “The six weeks I spent out there in L.A. was awesome, just getting to know everyone on the team and just getting adjusted, it's been nothing but great. Obviously challenging learning an NFL playbook and adjusting to the NFL game.

“It's a whole different game going from the college level to the pro level, but it's a challenge that I'm ready for.”

Skowronek had 29 catches for 439 yards and six total touchdowns in his one season with the Irish, helping Notre Dame to a second College Football Playoff appearance in three years. He was a deep threat for the Blue and Gold, but he also distinguished himself as one of the better blocking receivers in the country, and he emphasized his willingness to play any role in the NFL.

“(The Rams coaching staff) has told me really just to learn every position,” Skowronek said. “I just want to help the team win a Super Bowl, that's what it comes down to, that's why I'm in L.A., just do whatever the coaches ask and help the team win games.”

Skowronek helped the Irish win 10 games and finish the regular season undefeated during his campaign in South Bend.

While Skowronek, quarterback Ian Book and a bevy of offensive linemen are on to the NFL, the all-time Homestead leader in receptions is looking forward to watching his former teammates try to build on the success of the 2020 season.

“The sky's the limit for them, they have a lot of young talent that's been waiting to show what they can do,” Skowronek said of the Irish. “I'm really excited to watch those guys, I can't wait to be able to see my friends play,

“I know how hard they've been working.”

