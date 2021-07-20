Mannings to offer 'MNF' insight

ESPN has finally landed Peyton Manning as a “Monday Night Football” commentator. It's just not in a way anyone expected, and it won't be for the full season.

Walt Disney Co. announced on Monday a partnership with Manning and his Omaha Productions company in which Peyton and Eli Manning will be part of a “Monday Night Football” MegaCast for 10 games a year the next three seasons.

Manning, who will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month, has long been rumored as a “Monday Night Football” commentator since he retired after the 2015 season, but the sides were never able to reach an agreement. Now fans will be able to get his views, albeit in a different format and with his brother, who retired last year after leading the New York Giants to two Super Bowl championships.

The Manning's MegaCast will debut the first three weeks of this season, including the Sept. 13 opener between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders, with the remaining seven weeks to be announced. It will air on ESPN2 and be streamed on ESPN+ while the standard broadcast will be on ESPN or ABC.

The “MNF” crew of Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry will return for a second season.

MegaCasts had been a staple of ESPN's coverage of the College Football Playoffs before it expanded to the NFL last year. The Week 2 game between the New Orleans Saints and Raiders averaged 15.59 million viewers on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, which was one of the most-watched “MNF” games of the season.

ESPN also brought back the MegaCast for the wild-card round game between Baltimore and the Tennessee Titans.

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement that the MegaCast is designed to be a great complement to the traditional telecast. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in April when the league finalized its new 11-year broadcast agreements that the networks would have more leeway for alternate broadcasts.

The MegaCast will originate from a remote location. The Mannings will be joined by a host to be determined and will include other guests. While the game will always be visible, the conversation will be informal and is geared to be as if viewers are watching a game at home with friends.