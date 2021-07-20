Pittsburgh Steelers training camp capsule

Camp site: Pittsburgh

Last year: The Steelers used a franchise-best 11-0 start to their fourth AFC North title since 2014. QB Ben Roethlisberger threw for 33 touchdowns. Rookie WR Chase Claypool was sensational at times to offset the worst rushing attack in the league. The NFL's third-ranked defense led the league in sacks for a fourth straight year but wore down late in the season. So did everyone else. Pittsburgh went 1-5 down the stretch, culminating in a blowout home playoff loss to Cleveland.

Important additions: RB Najee Harris, OG Trai Turner, TE Pat Freiermuth, C Kendrick Green, OL BJ Finney, QB Dwayne Haskins.

Important losses:C Maurkice Pouncey, RG David DeCastro, LT Alejandro Villanueva, LB Bud Dupree, CB Steve Nelson, DB Mike Hilton, TE Vance McDonald, RB James Conner, LB Avery Williamson, offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner.

Camp needs: Roethlisberger took a pay cut to return for an 18th season with the team. He'll do it playing behind a revamped offensive line. Pouncey retired, DeCastro was cut and Villanueva left in free agency. The offense will also have to adjust to Matt Canada, promoted after Fichtner was let go in January. It's a lot of moving parts to figure out for a team with a brutal schedule and the usual sky-high internal expectations.

Key camp competitions: The offensive line is a bit of a jumble. Green is the future at center, but if he struggles during camp, JC Hassenauer and Finney have both proven capable. Most of the rest of the starting positions on both sides of the ball are set barring injury. Punter Jordan Berry will have to fend off sixth-round draft pick Pressley Harvin III.

Expectations: Roethlisberger did not come back so he could be feted by rocking chairs at visiting stadiums in what could be a farewell tour. The Steelers believe their window to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender remains open as long as he's behind center. A running game bolstered by Harris' arrival would certainly help take the pressure off a short-passing game that became far too predictable after Thanksgiving.

