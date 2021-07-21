Jets assistant badly hurt in crash

NEW YORK – New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp was hit by a car while riding his bicycle in California in a “horrific” crash over the weekend.

Knapp was struck Saturday in the city of San Ramon, in the San Francisco Bay Area. The 58-year-old longtime NFL assistant was hospitalized and was in critical condition Tuesday, Lt. Tami Williams of the San Ramon Police Department said.

The accident happened at close to 3 p.m. and the driver involved is cooperating with the investigation, Williams said in a statement.

A preliminary investigation showed drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, she added.

The nature of Knapp's injuries was not immediately known, and Williams said in an email she couldn't release any other details.

Knapp, who lives in the neighboring city of Danville, was hired by the Jets in January as part of new coach Robert Saleh's staff, serving as the pass game specialist. Among Knapp's primary roles is to help develop quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall draft pick.

Brady, Bucs visit White House

Tom Brady embraced his inner comedian to deliver jokes at old friend Donald Trump's expense when he and the Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited President Joe Biden at the White House, the first visit by the reigning NFL champions since 2017.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion who once was gifted a “Make America Great Again” hat from Trump that he displayed in his locker at Gillette Stadium compared those backing Trump's false assertion that he won the 2020 election to people who couldn't believe the underdog Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Not a lot of people think that we could have won, and in fact I think about 40% of the people still don't think we won,” Brady said.

Extra points

Pittsburgh added depth at outside linebacker and offensive line, signing free agents Melvin Ingram and Chaz Green to one-year deals. Ingram, 32, was a three-time Pro Bowler during his nine seasons with the Chargers. Ingram had 49 sacks with Los Angeles, including 10.5 in both 2015 and 2017. He did not have a sack in 2020, when he played in just seven games because of a knee injury. ...

Veteran defensive end Alex Okafor has signed a one-year deal to return to Kansas City, just days before the first players begin reporting for training camp. Okafor, 30, has 30 sacks and 183 tackles in eight NFL seasons. ...

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is out indefinitely after tearing his Achilles tendon in an offseason training session.