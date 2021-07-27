Packers hopeful Rodgers returns

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy remains hopeful quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a three-time MVP, will play for them this season, but says he doesn't know whether Rodgers will arrive for the start of training camp.

“We've been in constant communication,” Murphy said Monday after the NFL's only publicly owned team held its annual shareholders meeting. “It's been obviously months. I'm hopeful that we can have it all resolved.”

Murphy's comments followed an NFL Network report that Rodgers has indicated to people close to him he does plan to play for the Packers this season. The report said “that is the expectation” but added that there are “many factors at play.”

The Packers hold their first training camp workout Wednesday. Murphy said there's no scenario under which the Packers would trade Rodgers.

Rodgers didn't participate in organized team activities this spring – a change from his usual offseason routine – and skipped the Packers' mandatory minicamp.

“We want him back,” Murphy told the 3,900 shareholders who gathered at Lambeau Field. “We're committed to him for 2021 and beyond. He's our leader. We're looking forward to winning another Super Bowl with him.”

Chung hasn't met with Goodell

Former NFL player and coach Eugene Chung is still waiting to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell regarding an anti-Asian comment he says a team made about him during a job interview this year.

Chung said on a conference call Monday the league never told him why a requested meeting with Goodell was not arranged nor how the investigation was conducted.

Chung, 52, who spent time with five teams as a player and coached with the Eagles and Chiefs, has not identified the coach who he says told him that Asian Americans were “not the right minority” in the NFL.

The NFL reviewed the matter and said this month that after “multiple discussions,” including Chung and his representative, the league was “unable to confirm the precise statement that was made, or by whom and under what circumstances any such statement was made.”

Chung wants more information.

Extra points

Washington signed star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen to a $72 million, four-year contract extension with a $30 million signing bonus. ... Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard has signed a four-year extension. The team is working on a similar extension for safety Jessie Bates, a native of Fort Wayne.