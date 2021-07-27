Virus keeps Reich away from Colts camp

WESTFIELD – Indianapolis Colts fans eagerly anticipated seeing coach Frank Reich and new starting quarterback Carson Wentz reunite Wednesday.

Turns out, they'll need to wait a few more days.

General manager Chris Ballard announced Monday that Reich is expected to miss the start of training camp after testing positive for COVID-19 late last week. Ballard believes Reich could return to the field early next week and said the fourth-year coach will participate in video calls with players and staff while out.

“I'm excited for training camp, however, I'm disappointed I won't be there with the team as we start,” Reich said in a statement. “I'm fortunate to be fully vaccinated, and I'm asymptomatic. I'm feeling well, and I'm looking forward to returning as soon as I'm medically cleared.”

NFL rules allow vaccinated people to return to the field after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

Instead of appointing an interim coach, the Colts plan to split duties between new offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, with Ventrone expected to take on a greater workload because of the time commitments for other coaches.

Players are scheduled to report to camp in suburban Indianapolis today. The first practice will be Wednesday – in front of fans for the first time since 2019 – and most likely without Reich.

“I don't want this to turn out to be a negative in terms of people running away from getting vaccinated, because it's still critical,” Ballard said. “I think with Frank testing positive and getting COVID, and having no symptoms, it shows (the vaccine) works.”

Indianapolis has reportedly had one of the lower vaccination rates among NFL teams, though Ballard said the numbers have increased and more than 60% of Colts players now have received at least one vaccination shot.

Two-time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard will be held out after having ankle surgery in early June. Ballard said Leonard should be ready for the Sept. 12 season opener against Seattle.

Left tackle Eric Fisher, a two-time Pro Bowler and the projected replacement for Anthony Castonzo, went on the physically unable to perform list Sunday, and defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo, Indy's second-round draft pick in April, was placed on the non-football injury list. Both are recovering from Achilles tendon injuries and aren't expected to be available until October.