Packers' Rodgers reports to camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers has made it to Green Bay on the eve of the Packers' first training-camp workout.

Rodgers was seen arriving at Lambeau Field on Tuesday morning, the day after NFL Network and ESPN reported the reigning MVP was closing in on a deal that would keep him with the Packers this season. The Packers later tweeted a photo of Rodgers at Lambeau Field – wearing oversize sunglasses and a novelty T-shirt referencing “The Office.”

The Packers open training camp today. Under terms of the collective bargaining agreement, Rodgers would have been subject to a $50,000 fine for every day he held out during camp.

His future with the Packers had seemed tenuous after ESPN reported in the hours leading up to the draft that he didn't want to return to Green Bay.

NFL Network reported Monday that Rodgers had told people close to him he planned to play for the Packers this season. ESPN reported that Rodgers and the Packers were on the verge of a deal in which the team would void the final year of the three-time MVP's contract, perhaps clearing the way for him to leave Green Bay after the upcoming season.

On the same day that Rodgers reported to Lambeau Field, the Packers released quarterbacks Blake Bortles and Jake Dolegala.

Ex-Colt in Dallas

Dallas signed safety Malik Hooker on Tuesday, adding the 2017 first-round draft pick who couldn't stay healthy in four seasons with Indianapolis.

Hooker visited the Cowboys in March but didn't sign. He was drafted 15th overall by the Colts. He battled shoulder, groin and knee injuries until a torn Achilles tendon ended his 2020 season after two games.

Dallas placed offensive lineman Mitch Hyatt on injured reserve to make room for Hooker. Hyatt is coming off a knee injury.

Rivera upset at vaccine hesitancy

Ron Rivera opened Washington's training camp Tuesday by expressing frustration about a lack of vaccinations among players, which has caused the cancer survivor to practice extra caution.

Washington is close to 60% vaccinated, and it has caused Rivera to take precautions.

“I'm truly frustrated,” Rivera said at his camp-opening news conference. “I'm beyond frustrated. One of the reasons I walked in with a mask on is I'm immune-deficient, so with this new variant, who knows? So when I'm in a group and the group's not vaccinated or there's a mixture, I put the mask on, and I do that for health reasons.”

Rivera was treated for skin cancer last year.