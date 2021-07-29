Wentz feeling at home as Colts' camp begins

WESTFIELD – As Carson Wentz jogged through the trees to the practice field Wednesday, the Indianapolis Colts' new quarterback took a look around. The sprawling cornfields on the horizon made the former North Dakota State star feel right at home.

Less than 30 minutes later, Wentz settled in, started taking live snaps with teammates, and began the long, arduous process of getting acclimated to his new surroundings.

“I was telling coach (Marcus) Brady before coming out here, 'I'm a little amped up, I've got to tone it down,'” Wentz said, referring to the team's first-year offensive coordinator. “It feels kind of like the first day of school again. Coming out here, a beautiful setting for training camp, farmland all around you, this is my kind of place.”

The Colts believe a fresh start may be just what Wentz needs to rebound from the worst season of his five-year career.

At 6-foot-5, 237 pounds, he is strong enough to break tackles and mobile enough to evade pass rushers. Add his strong arm to the mix and it's easy to understand why Philadelphia used the No. 2 overall draft pick on him in 2016.

Wentz initially lived up to the hype. He had the Eagles in title contention in 2017 and was considered a frontrunner for the NFL MVP award – until he suffered a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee with three regular-season games left. Nick Foles, Wentz's replacement, led Philadelphia to its first Super Bowl crown.

But Wentz never quite replicated his success after the injury. Last season, he was sacked a league-high 50 times and threw a career-high 15 interceptions despite being benched the final four weeks.

The tumult spilled into the offseason with media reports contending Wentz's “selfish” and “egotistical” personality didn't mesh in the Eagles locker room. Another report called the relationship between Wentz and then-coach Doug Pedersen irreparably damaged. Eventually the Eagles traded Wentz to Indy, where he has been reunited with Colts coach and former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich.

Since Wentz joined the Colts, teammates and coaches have spoken glowingly about their fourth starting quarterback in four seasons.

“I think he's a great leader for us and I think he will take us that next step with his arms and his legs,” running back Nyheim Hines said.

After starting 1 for 5 in team drills Wednesday, Wentz delivered a solid performance that drew occasional cheers from the near-capacity crowd.

“Mentally he has it down,” said Brady, who is calling plays with Reich sidelined under COVID-19 protocols. “We're going to continue to work on some adjustments. But overall, he has a good grasp of the the offense.”

Indy has reached the playoffs two of the last three years and Wentz will be lining up behind one of the league's top offensive lines, including right tackle Braden Smith who signed a four-year contract extension Wednesday.