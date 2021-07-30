Jets' top pick agrees to $35.15 million contract

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Breathe easy, Jets fans. Zach Wilson is on his way.

After missing the first two practices of training camp, the rookie quarterback agreed to terms on his four-year rookie contract Thursday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.

Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft in April, gets a fully guaranteed deal worth $35.15 million, including a signing bonus of $22.9 million, and has a fifth-year team option.

Wilson is the last of this year's first-rounders to get his deal after San Francisco signed quarterback Trey Lance, the No. 3 overall pick, on Wednesday.

Washington narrows names

The Washington Football Team's president, Jason Wright, said the organization has significantly trimmed the list of potential team names, with the unveiling expected before the 2022 NFL draft. He declined to reveal how many names were still under consideration.

The team abandoned its old moniker in July 2020. Wright, who was hired in August, has said the new name will not have any Native American connotations or imagery.

Rodgers wanted Cobb's return

Randall Cobb can thank MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers for triggering the veteran receiver's return to the Green Bay Packers.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst was straightforward Thursday in saying that the team acquired Cobb from Houston for an undisclosed draft pick because Rodgers wanted him.

“Obviously without Aaron, I don't think we would probably be pursuing that, but he's still a really good player,” Gutekunst said. “Seeing him last night just kind of reminded me of what kind of impact he'll have in our locker room for our football team.”

Gutekunst said the move probably wouldn't have been possible “without Aaron adjusting his contract and kicking some money out.”

Wristbands draw ire of union head

Cleveland center and NFLPA President JC Tretter feels the NFL is trying to shame players by urging teams to require vaccinated and unvaccinated players to wear different colored wristbands.

“They say they need a differentiator between unvaccinated and vaccinated players, we already have a differentiator,” Tretter said.

“The unvaccinated players need to wear masks. No other sports leagues use any sort of scarlet marking or helmet decal or wristband because they know it's not necessary and the teams know who's vaccinated and not vaccinated.”