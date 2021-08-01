Saints' Winston, Hill compete to replace Brees

METAIRIE, La. – Even as Jameis Winston insists he's going to make better decisions with the football, the potential successor to Drew Brees for the New Orleans Saints doesn't want to give the impression he's going to shy away from aggressive, downfield throws.

There's “no check-down mentality,” Winston said Saturday. “It's: Take what they give you. That's one thing our coaches preach. … We want to be able to move through those progressions quickly and be able to get the ball completed.”

The Saints do not have a clear-cut starting quarterback heading into the season. It will be dual-threat Taysom Hill, who went 3-1 as a fill-in starter when Brees was injured last season, or Winston, a 2015 top overall draft choice who passed for 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns with Tampa Bay in 2019, but was intercepted an NFL-high 30 times.

After being let go by the Bucs when they saw an opportunity to acquire Tom Brady, Winston approached his 2020 campaign as an apprenticeship under Brees and coach Sean Payton.

Payton said his offense will “evolve and take on a little bit of a new life of its own based on who's playing quarterback.” While he won't rule out a platoon system, that's not his preference.

“Generally speaking, I think it's important to have a stable leader in there at that position,” he said.

More Washington players in protocol

All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff and fellow offensive lineman David Sharpe are going into virus protocol, making them the fifth and sixth Washington Football Team players on the NFL's COVID-19 reserve list.

Washington is second-last in the NFL in percentage of players to receive at least one dose of a vaccine; only Arizona had more in league protocol. His team's lagging vaccination rate and the potential pitfalls of an outbreak have been a point of consternation for coach Ron Rivera, who is immune deficient after undergoing treatment last year for a form of skin cancer.

Just under 90% of NFL players have received at least one dose. Nine teams are at 95% of players in the vaccination process and just one is under 70%. Washington is not above that mark by much.

“We're hoping we can get some more guys vaccinated, but we'll see,” Rivera said.

Goff to take shots with Detroit

Jared Goff believes he's found a comfort zone with his new teammates in Detroit, and one strategy the Lions' quarterback hopes to bring to the offense is the deep ball.

“I love to take shots,” Goff said. “I know we're going to call a whole bunch of them, and I hope to throw a lot of them.”