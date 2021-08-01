With Wentz out, Colts sign QB

WESTFIELD – The Indianapolis Colts thought a trade for Carson Wentz would be their long-term answer at quarterback. Four days into training camp, they're already working on a backup plan.

One day after the team announced Wentz would be out indefinitely with a foot injury, the Colts signed veteran backup Brett Hundley on Saturday and started splitting snaps between their newest player and three quarterbacks who have never thrown an NFL pass.

“It's definitely different,” Jacob Eason said after lining up with the starters for the second straight day. “It's good for me to get the reps, to get in and out of the huddle and all of that stuff. It's definitely different from last year.”

It's also not the way Indianapolis envisioned wrapping up its first week of workouts.

Eason, a fourth-round draft pick in 2020, spent last season behind Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett. He never played during the regular season, yet Eason, a former University of Washington star, is the most knowledgeable quarterback in the room.

The others are Sam Ehlinger, drafted out of Texas in the sixth round in April; Jalen Morton, an undrafted rookie from Prairie View A&M who failed to make an NFL roster in 2020; and Hundley, who intends to spend the next few days cramming.

Hundley has played 18 games, starting nine, since the Green Bay Packers took him in the fifth round of the 2015 draft. Hundley has completed 199 of 337 passes for 1,902 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Hundley, who made stops in Arizona and Seattle after leaving Green Bay, said he was planning to join the Colts before Wentz was injured Thursday. But the strong-armed Eason has inherited the starter's duties, at least temporarily.

“I'm just getting my feet, getting back in the swing of things,” Eason said. “It's seeing the defenses and feeling more and more comfortable every day.”

It's unclear how long Eason might have to hold down the job.

Wentz's absence isn't the only complication for Indy.

Starting center Ryan Kelly has missed three straight days with a hyperextended left elbow. Left tackle Eric Fisher remains on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from a torn Achilles tendon. One of those vying to replace Fisher, Julien Davenport, was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. The Colts have four players on the COVID list, not including head coach Frank Reich, who should be back on the field Monday.

“You can't try to learn this whole offense in a day,” Hundley said. “You have to focus on what you need to know now and pick up the other stuff as we go along.”