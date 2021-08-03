Faulk, Woodson urging COVID vaccinations

Marshall Faulk's high school football coach died of COVID-19 early on in the pandemic. The virus hit home for Fort Wayne native Rod Woodson when he and his family got sick and his daughter's boyfriend lost his father.

They are two of 15 Hall of Famers among 40 current and former players who are part of a community outreach and education campaign to build vaccination confidence. NFL Alumni Health teamed with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to launch the program to dispel common myths about the vaccine and encourage the undecided to seek advice from their health care professionals. The initiative includes public service announcements, a campaign website and appearances at vaccination events.

“The beauty of our country is the democracy to do it or not do it,” Faulk said. “But for the people who are not doing it because of bad information or communication, that's who we're trying to help.”

Woodson said he's sure more people will get jabs in their arms if they ignore the din on social media.

“We're saying, 'Listen to your experts, talk to your local doctors and make the right decision,' ” Woodson said. “Make the right decision not just for yourself but for your loved ones, your communities, your families, your team that you're around on a daily basis.”

Woodson said he, his wife and four of their five children contracted COVID-19 last year. He said he and his wife got vaccinated shortly after their daughter's boyfriend lost his father, who had diabetes and hypertension, to the virus.

“He got COVID, went into the hospital and never came out,” Woodson said. “When I saw the hurt in my daughter's boyfriend's face from his father dying, I mean, that was like, 'No, I can't be that guy to do that to somebody else.' ”

The disease hit home for Faulk when Wayne Reese, his coach at George Washington Carver High School in New Orleans, died at age 74 after 49 years of coaching.

Woodson's message to the dozens of unvaccinated NFL players: “We're very fortunate to play a sport, a game, and get paid extremely well for it. And here in America, the one thing we deem very necessary is our freedom of choice. And they do get to exercise that freedom by not getting vaccinated.

“But the one thing I love that the NFL did this year was to say, 'OK, you're exercising your freedom not to get it, well we're going to exercise our freedom as a company. If you cause a game to be canceled, you're going to forfeit that and then we're going to fine you. And nobody gets paid on either team on top of that.' ”