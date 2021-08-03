Surgery for Wentz on his broken foot

WESTFIELD – Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich couldn't wait to start working with quarterback Carson Wentz on the field. But he'll have to wait at least five more weeks – perhaps longer.

Just minutes after running his first training camp practice, Reich announced Wentz would miss five to 12 weeks with a left foot injury. Wentz was injured during Thursday's practice and had been debating recovery options before he had surgery Monday.

“The next couple days (after Thursday) were a discussion over whether we can leave (the bone fragment) in there. We can leave it in there, try to manage it, see how it holds up over the year,” Reich said. “We wanted what was the more predictable outcome. It was like, 'What's the most predictable outcome?' Let's get the piece out of there and begin the rehab process.”

Team officials believe they'll have a better timeline a couple weeks into Wentz's recovery.

After Wentz left practice Thursday, Reich said, doctors found an old high school injury that Wentz was likely unaware of. Indy's season opener is Sept. 12 against Seattle. A 12-week absence would keep Wentz out seven games.

“I'm always optimistic,” Reich said. “But just knowing Carson, I'm optimistic, knowing this is the type of injury you don't have to be pain-free to play with. I know Carson's level of toughness. I know he can play with pain.”

For Wentz, it's yet another addition to an already long injury list. He had surgery on a broken bone in his right thumb in 2015; a hairline rib fracture in 2016; a fractured vertebrae in his back in 2018; and a concussion in 2020. His best season, 2017, was derailed by a torn ACL in his left knee.

For now, Jacob Eason, who has never appeared in an NFL regular season or preseason game, will continue taking snaps with Indy's starters. The Colts signed veteran Brett Hundley on Saturday. Neither Sam Ehlinger nor Jalen Morton have played in a regular-season game either.

Wentz's prognosis overshadowed what was expected to be the day's biggest story – Reich's return after he missed all four practices last week because he'd tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

“I feel great, I felt great the whole time,” he said. “I'm excited to get back.”

Also out with injuries are two-time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard, two-time Pro Bowl tackle Eric Fisher, defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo, starting center Ryan Kelly and three-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson.