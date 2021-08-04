No reason given on absence of Watson

HOUSTON – Quarterback Deshaun Watson missed practice on Tuesday for the first time since Houston Texans' camp began, but coach David Culley refused to explain why.

“Nothing new on Deshaun,” he said.

Watson was on the field for the team's first five practices but only participated in individual drills while the other three quarterbacks took snaps during team drills.

On Tuesday that changed when he did not take the field when the team donned pads for the first time this year and he was not seen during the almost two-hour practice.

Watson's future is uncertain after he asked for a trade before 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them in March. Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations.

Brawl breaks out at Giants camp

Joe Judge unleashed a torrent of F-bombs and ran his Giants players into the ground on Tuesday after Xavier McKinney, Evan Engram and Logan Ryan ignited a team-wide brawl.

Franchise quarterback Daniel Jones ended up at the bottom of the pile and had to be pulled out by left guard Kenny Wiggins and defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Fortunately the QB was no worse for wear.

“I was fine,” Jones assured. “I was all good, no problem.”

Judge was incensed at players for losing their cool on their first day in pads, however, including Engram and Ryan, who are supposed to be two of Judge's veteran leaders.

So the coach made the entire team run gassers from end zone to end zone for about 20 minutes. And he had them do two sets of 30 pushups on the goal line, all while cursing them out.

Panthers player waived after hit

Carolina wide receiver Keith Kirkwood was hit in the neck area during practice, carted off the field and taken away by ambulance. The player who struck him was kicked out of practice and waived.

Coach Matt Rhule said Kirkwood has movement in his legs and is not feeling pain from what he called an “unacceptable” hit by rookie cornerback J.T. Ibe.

“It's obviously precautionary and we will wait and see after he's looked at what exactly (the injury) is,” Rhule said after the team's first padded practice. “That was just the early signs. ... I'm anxious to see what they say.”

Jets' Clark injured

New York Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark was taken to a hospital by ambulance after injuring his neck during practice.

The team had no immediate word on his status.

The 23-year-old Clark, a fourth-round draft pick last year out of Charlotte, went down during team drills. He didn't appear to be moving before trainers and medical personnel rushed to him.

Coach Robert Saleh was unclear how the injury occurred, saying he saw the play only out of the corner of his eye.