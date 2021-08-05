Game in Canton to tout few stars

CANTON, Ohio – If you're looking for stars during Hall of Fame enshrinement week, concentrate on the museum itself and the inductions this weekend.

You won't find many, if any, stars playing tonight when the NFL preseason begins with Dallas playing Pittsburgh.

Indeed, with the number of preseason games reduced from four to three, with the exception of the Cowboys and Steelers, the opportunity to see the big names on the field will be diminished further.

“To me, this is what the preseason has always been about,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. “This is about the development of your roster, the competition of your roster. And what better way to let these guys compete than these preseason games.”

So no, quarterback Dak Prescott – despite coming off a gruesome right ankle injury that shortened his 2020 campaign – won't play. He is among 16 Dallas players staying at the training camp site in California, along with right guard Zack Martin, left tackle Tyron Smith, receiver Amari Cooper and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

As for the Steelers, who faded so badly after getting off to an 11-0 start last season, there's plenty of alteration on offense. Sure, QB Ben Roethlisberger is back for his 18th season, but the line has been rebuilt and the scheme has been tweaked under new coordinator Matt Canada.

Rodgers rebuilds relationships

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said his relationship with general manager Brian Gutekunst is a “work in progress,” but he has nothing but affection for the man Gutekunst drafted in 2020 as his possible replacement, Jordan Love.

Rodgers returned to the Packers last week, reporting on time for training camp after an offseason in which he made clear he was unhappy with the organization.

Love took the majority of reps at minicamp and likely would have been the Packers' starter this season if Rodgers hadn't returned. Rodgers did his part by staying in touch with his understudy.

Titans WRs ailing

Julio Jones and Josh Reynolds, Tennessee's two big offseason acquisitions at receiver, missed practice again Wednesday.

Jones missed his second consecutive day of practice. He left practice early Monday, landing awkwardly in the end zone after failing to come down with a pass. It was the first day that Jones – who missed seven games with a hamstring injury last season – had participated in full-team drills.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel didn't offer a timetable for Jones' return.

Bears ink Ogletree

The Chicago Bears signed veteran linebacker Alec Ogletree to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Ogletree has started all but one of the 95 games he has played in since 2013. He has 71/2 sacks and 12 interceptions in eight seasons for the Rams, Giants and Jets.