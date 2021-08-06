Griffin signs deal as football analyst for ESPN

Robert Griffin III has not totally shut the door on his NFL career but he is taking the next step toward his future for after he leaves the playing field.

The Heisman Trophy winner and former Pro Bowl quarterback has signed a multiyear deal with ESPN to be a college football and NFL analyst.

Griffin will be in the booth for a college football game on either ESPN or ABC and will also contribute to ESPN's studio coverage, including during the College Football Playoff and Super Bowl.

The deal allows Griffin to seek a playing opportunity with a team if one arises.

Griffin was a guest analyst on “NFL Live” in 2017, a year when he didn't play. He signed with Baltimore in 2018 and was there for three seasons after previous stops in Washington (2012-15) and Cleveland (2016).

Cousins returns from quarantine

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was activated Thursday from the COVID-19 reserve list after completing the NFL's required five-day quarantine for unvaccinated players deemed a high-risk close contact with an infected person.

Admittedly frustrated by the rarity of him missing practice, Cousins vowed to go to even greater lengths to create social distancing and avoid another absence – even if it means setting up Plexiglas around his seat or “meeting outside under a goal post in January.”

As for getting vaccinated, as the league has urged, Cousins described his stance as “a very private health matter” but declined to elaborate further.

“I do believe that as a leader of the team it's very important to follow the protocols to avoid this close contact, because that is what it's going to come down to,” Cousins said.

First Hispanic NFL referee retires

NFL officiating chief Al Riveron, a Cuban who became the league's first Hispanic referee, is retiring Friday.

Riveron worked as an on-field official for nine years and became a member of the NFL's officiating staff in 2013.

He will be replaced by two of the league's senior vice president in officiating, Walter Anderson, a former referee, and Perry Fewell, a former coach.

In a memo to staff informing them of Riveron's decision, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent said:

“Al has been a tremendous advocate for officiating during his distinguished career.

“We thank Al for his contributions to football and wish him all the best in his retirement.”