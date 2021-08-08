NFL Hall welcomes Colt James, others

CANTON, Ohio – From bone-rattling tacklers Troy Polamalu, Steve Atwater and Cliff Harris to hard-charging runner Edgerrin James to the pass-catching brilliance of Isaac Bruce and Harold Carmichael, the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2020 had something for everyone.

Blocking dynamos Steve Hutchinson and Jim Covert, Steel Curtain stalwart safety Donnie Shell and such as leaders as former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue and coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson were also among the inductees.

They all entered the Hall Saturday night, a year late due to the COVID-19 pandemic, yet just as rewarding.

“If you told me after I graduated from the University of Michigan that I'd be excited standing in Ohio in the middle of August,” Hutchinson joked, “...to me, there's no place better than Canton, Ohio.”

Certainly all 12 men enshrined on this night felt that way.

“I am humbled and honored to wear this gold jacket,” Atwater said before looking around at the other Hall of Famers on the stage. “What a group we have up here.”

Indeed.

When the Colts selected James with the fourth overall draft pick in 1999, many observers shook their heads that Indianapolis passed on Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams.

The head shaking soon stopped as James established himself as one of the NFL's best rushers, and they surely have ceased now that James has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Called “the best teammate I ever played with” by Peyton Manning, James led the league in rushing his first two seasons. He then overcame a severe knee injury to remain a major force in Indy before finishing his career with three seasons in Arizona and one in Seattle.

James immediately paid tribute to his mother during his speech.

“To my mama, we're here,” he said with a chuckle. “No blueprint, no manual, and most importantly no man. I'm your man.”

Polamalu had a 12-season career filled with spectacular performances, leadership and winning with the Steelers. The 16th overall draft pick in 2003 from Southern California, he played in three Super Bowls, winning two, and made the NFL's 2000s Team of the Decade.

Atwater, who won two Super Bowls with Denver, might have been the most physical defensive back of his era, just as the Cowboys' Harris and Shell might have been in theirs.

Shell was a linebacker at South Carolina State who went undrafted, was shifted to safety in Pittsburgh and became a tackling machine. With veterans on strike in his rookie year of 1974, Shell made such an impression that coach Chuck Noll inserted him as a starting safety. He spent 14 seasons as a fixture for the Steelers.

“What a weekend for the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Cowher said as Terrible Towels waved throughout the stadium.

Hutchinson was a five-time All-Pro and member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team. Along with strong work as a pass protector, he opened holes for rushers who averaged just under 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns a season.

James had the best line of the night. After opening his gold jacket to note he was “inmate No. 336 in the Hall of Fame,” he concluded with: “My career started with gold teeth and ended with this gold jacket.”