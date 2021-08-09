Colts' Leonard gets 5-year deal

INDIANAPOLIS – Darius Leonard always believed he was the best linebacker in football. The Indianapolis Colts made sure he gets paid like it.

The two-time All-Pro agreed Sunday to a five-year contract extension worth $99.25 million that includes $52 million in guaranteed money, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person requested anonymity because the team has not released the terms publicly.

It tops the five-year, $95.225 million contract Fred Warner recently signed with San Francisco, making Leonard the NFL's highest-paid linebacker – for now.

“I'm a competitor, so if you aren't first, you're last,” Leonard said while wearing a Colts cowboy hat. “Just to have my name right now at the top, that's something I don't take for granted. I have to continue to go out and prove I can play.”

Team officials made the announcement while Indy's players were on the practice field and in between Saturday's Hall of Fame induction speech from Edgerrin James and Sunday's scheduled induction speech by Peyton Manning.

Everybody sees the impact Leonard makes whether he's on the field or on the sideline, a place he has been for the past two weeks as he recovers from ankle surgery in early June. His energy is contagious, he plays with a chip on his shoulder and refuses to settle for second best.

“He doesn't know how to turn it off, you know what I mean?” coach Frank Reich said. “He's got so much pride in how he plays and how he performs, the standard that he holds himself to. That would be the least of my worries for him. Just happy for him and it's well-deserved.”

Leonard wanted to get everything finished before Indianapolis's Sept. 12 season opener against Seattle.